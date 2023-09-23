Unfortunately with Apple moving away from their leather case, which is what I have bought every time I purchase a new phone, I am now having to seek out a not terrible case from somewhere else.

Ideally I am looking for something that is magsafe compatible (and has strong magnets), leather, doesn't look cheap (preferably smooth/fine grain leather like Apple used to use), slim, and felt-type lining on the inside. Alternatively, if not leather, similar characteristics, but a soft touch plastic (not silicone) would also work.

It seems everywhere is still on pre-order which is not ideal. Went into Noel Leeming today and they had zero cases. Apparently they didn't even receive stock to sell.