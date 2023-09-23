Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPhone 15 Pro Case suggestions please!
Aaroona

3122 posts

Uber Geek


#307151 23-Sep-2023 22:08
Send private message quote this post

Unfortunately with Apple moving away from their leather case, which is what I have bought every time I purchase a new phone, I am now having to seek out a not terrible case from somewhere else.

 

Ideally I am looking for something that is magsafe compatible (and has strong magnets), leather, doesn't look cheap (preferably smooth/fine grain leather like Apple used to use), slim, and felt-type lining on the inside. Alternatively, if not leather, similar characteristics, but a soft touch plastic (not silicone) would also work.

 

It seems everywhere is still on pre-order which is not ideal. Went into Noel Leeming today and they had zero cases. Apparently they didn't even receive stock to sell.

Jiriteach
981 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131093 23-Sep-2023 22:14
Send private message quote this post

Highly recommend - https://nomadgoods.com/
Have been using them for years and their leather cases are awesome.

Shipping via FedEx so a few days to NZ.

Different leather to choose from as well. Quality is simply outstanding. Easily one of the best cases available.

Received my iPhone versions last week and straight onto the phone. Just perfect!

 
 
 
 

jarledb
Webhead
3076 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131096 23-Sep-2023 22:37
Send private message quote this post

I got the FineWoven case from Apple and would not recommend it based on my early impressions. Just thought I would get that out of the way first. It will be a dust/lint magnet for sure.

 

A case that I have enjoyed for a while now is a case from Caudabe. It feels like it will last for a long time, and has good quality. Not leather though. 

 

 

 

Edit: Just want to mention that the Caudabe Sheat case I have at the moment I have had for a year, and it still looks brand new. Will probably get a new one for the iPhone 15 Pro Max when they have a version that works 100% with the action button on the Max.




Aaroona

3122 posts

Uber Geek


  #3131148 23-Sep-2023 23:23
Send private message quote this post

Jiriteach: Highly recommend - https://nomadgoods.com/
Have been using them for years and their leather cases are awesome.

Shipping via FedEx so a few days to NZ.

Different leather to choose from as well. Quality is simply outstanding. Easily one of the best cases available.

Received my iPhone versions last week and straight onto the phone. Just perfect!

 

 

 

It looks like the Nomad case goes over the edge of the screen a bit - does it lose a bit of its "borderlessness" because of it? 

 

 

 

Otherwise this looks like a nice case. 



michaelmurfy
cat
12029 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131154 24-Sep-2023 01:10
Send private message quote this post

I’ve always used the dbrand Grip cases and found them excellent. Had one for 2 years on my previous iPhone and you wouldn’t even think it is 2 years old - it is still in perfect condition.

I ordered the dbrand ghost this round to give it a go. I really like the grippy cases. Currently just using a cheap case I bought from Spark until that arrives.




