The fact that you are looking for a certain message makes me wonder if there is a more appropriate solution to your requirements. Are you sending the e-mails, or if not, could they be sent to another address to trigger a message via a SMS gateway or service such as Pushover?

The less steps in the process, the better. If you want to use SMS, I've found many of the 'cheap' services to be pretty poor, particularly those based offshore. Message delivery could take hours, or messages never arrived at all. If you need to draw someone's attention to something, it's probably time critical.

I ended up using SMTP2Go for a recent project. They are a New Zealand-based company and the actual SMS messaging is handled by MessageMedia (based in Australia), so local delivery has never been an issue. I also had good results with Gateway API (European). The rest were somewhere in the region of bad to worse.