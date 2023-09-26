Hi all.
I have been trying to set up Automations on several people's iPhones that send them an SMS when they receive a certain email.
The Shortcuts/ automations are running when the email is detected, but the SMS messages are not being received. This is on multiple networks, multiple phones.
Could this be a problem that the Apple automations do not send SMS in NZ or something? Before I tear my hair out trying to figure it out...
Has anyone else been able to set up that kind of Automation successfully?