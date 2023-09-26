I have just upgraded from an iPhone 11, and I don't recall having this issue before. Sadly i have already wiped the 11 in preparations of the sale going through.

When I login to websites using saved credentials in Bitwarden, I now get a prompt asking me to save the credentials. Upon further inspection, it appears that because the iCloud keychain and passkeys feature is enabled, it is now prompting to save the credentials there, but all I want is to use passkeys from there.

I am pretty sure I was able to have both password options enabled, but when it detected it was saved in one, it would just bypass the prompt to save, since it was already in Bitwarden.

has anyone else had this experience? It seems weird to be to prompted to save an already saved password.. I'm wondering if this is an iOS17 bug.