Hi all,

I've just purchased the new iPhone 15 pro max and I was wondering if I need the AppleCare as I already have a contents insurance with AMI. I have the premier contents and it covers accidental damage within NZ.

My question is what are the advantages of AppleCare over the contents insurance, obviously except the software and technical support.. My excess is $250 for my insurance and Apple's excess is $169 for accidental damage and it's unlimited.

I think content insurance doesn't cover/replace when your phone is dented or scratched? Does AppleCare cover that?

What are your thoughts?

Thanks