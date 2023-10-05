Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#309283 5-Oct-2023 08:20
Hi all, 

 

I've just purchased the new iPhone 15 pro max and I was wondering if I need the AppleCare as I already have a contents insurance with AMI. I have the premier contents and it covers accidental damage within NZ. 

 

My question is what are the advantages of AppleCare over the contents insurance, obviously except the software and technical support.. My excess is $250 for my insurance and Apple's excess is $169 for accidental damage and it's unlimited. 

 

I think content insurance doesn't cover/replace when your phone is dented or scratched? Does AppleCare cover that? 

 

What are your thoughts?

 

Thanks

  #3142958 5-Oct-2023 08:34
Its really a personal choice but I would say yes. Its substantially better than contents insurance as it covers everything and unlimited incidents as well.
Also if you claim via contents insurance - you risk premiums increasing/no claim discounts etc.

 

Further - your contents insurance wouldnt nessessarily replace the phone dependent on the issue.

 

Biggest advantage of AppleCare+ is Express Replacement - open the case, they take a hold on your cc and ship you a new device, you ship them back the previous one. Seamless and easy!

 
 
 
 

  #3142969 5-Oct-2023 09:00
Jiriteach:

 

they take a hold on your cc and ship you a new device, you ship them back the previous one. Seamless and easy!

 

 

Potential 2K hold (depending on model) can hurt a lot of people's cash flow though! they can take up to a week to fall off (and that's after Apple have your old device back) 




