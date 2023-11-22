Anyone else having issues streaming any Metallica song on Apple Music?
Im getting the "This song is currently unavailable" error for their entire library via my MacBook Air
Logged out and back into Apple Music? Does it work on other devices or the browser instead of the Music app?