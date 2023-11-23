I want to (legitimately) share our Apple TV+ family subscription with family members. The sharing offer has been accepted and is working fine on their iPad.

Now I’m trying to get it up on their TV - a 4-y-o somewhat low-spec Panasonic (TH-50FS500Z). We can’t AirPlay the iPad to the TV and the ATV app is not available to load onto the TV. Tried casting the iPad to an older model Chromecast - but seems Apple don’t want you to do that.

I have loaded the ATV app onto a working Dish SmartVu dongle at home and tried it on our LG C9 OLED TV. At home I can see the ATV programmes menu but when I select a show to play, the video image is either a horrible mess or won’t start at all, depending on the show.

I thought maybe the SV would be OK on their older TV but when I plug the SV into their TV, nothing happens - can’t see anything at all from the dongle - it doesn’t fire up. I have no idea why that would be. It’s powered from the USB on their TV and the blue indicator light is on - but there’s nobody home.

We looked at a current model ‘Chromecast with Google TV’ which seems to work much like the SmartVu - you can load apps onto it. However Noel Leeming told us it wouldn’t work with ATV app.

Would be grateful for any comments or advice on this. The obvious answer is to get an Apple TV box - but they don’t wish to spend the money on that just for this use.