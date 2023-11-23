Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesTrying to share Apple TV+ family subscription
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8754 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#310799 23-Nov-2023 08:00
I want to (legitimately) share our Apple TV+ family subscription with family members. The sharing offer has been accepted and is working fine on their iPad. 

 

Now I’m trying to get it up on their TV - a 4-y-o somewhat low-spec Panasonic (TH-50FS500Z). We can’t AirPlay the iPad to the TV and the ATV app is not available to load onto the TV. Tried casting the iPad to an older model Chromecast - but seems Apple don’t want you to do that.

 

I have loaded the ATV app onto a working Dish SmartVu dongle at home and tried it on our LG C9 OLED TV. At home I can see the ATV programmes menu but when I select a show to play, the video image is either a horrible mess or won’t start at all, depending on the show.

 

I thought maybe the SV would be OK on their older TV but when I plug the SV into their TV, nothing happens - can’t see anything at all from the dongle - it doesn’t fire up. I have no idea why that would be. It’s powered from the USB on their TV and the blue indicator light is on - but there’s nobody home.

 

We looked at a current model ‘Chromecast with Google TV’ which seems to work much like the SmartVu - you can load apps onto it. However Noel Leeming told us it wouldn’t work with ATV app.

 

Would be grateful for any comments or advice on this. The obvious answer is to get an Apple TV box - but they don’t wish to spend the money on that just for this use.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8754 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3162661 23-Nov-2023 08:30
I'm wondering about the accuracy of Noel Leeming's in-store negative advice to my relative. Just now I found many references on the internet to 'Chromecast with Google TV' supporting the Apple TV+ app. Here's one from Google itself.

 

Anyone had experience with this in NZ?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

