Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesBattery drain after iOS update
quickymart

14131 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 11900

ID Verified

#310889 29-Nov-2023 08:16
Send private message

I have a new iPhone provided by my work, which I use for work purposes only - phone calls and SMS, no web browsing, Facebook etc. It's also my first iPhone device.

 

It's got great battery life; after getting it I noticed it took several days for it to reach 0%, which is quite impressive.

 

However after an iOS software update was applied yesterday, I seem to be getting horrible battery drain. I charged it fully yesterday and it was on overnight. No activity whatsoever on it (no calls or anything) yet this morning it was on 75%! Previously it might have gone down 1-2% overnight but not 25%.

 

Googling indicates other people have this issue but no resolution, apart from "wait for the next update".

 

Is this sort of thing normal with an iOS update? Must say I don't even notice this on my 6 year old Samsung and I thought the battery on that was getting bad.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Behodar
10577 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5242

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165424 29-Nov-2023 08:21
Send private message

I've had that a few times. It seems to help if you quit all apps, power off, then connect to the charger. It'll power itself back on. Let it charge back up to full.

 

It doesn't always work, but hopefully it'll help in this case. I wish this sort of thing wasn't necessary!



Senecio
2740 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2996

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165426 29-Nov-2023 08:22
Send private message

You do see reports of it, but it’s not that common. It just the usual negative bias whenever you read any on line reports. I’ve owned about 20ios devices now and I’ve never had it.

 

most common actions

 

  • Perform a hard reboot, that sorts out a lot of iOS issues immediately after an update
  • Wait a few days. I’ve heard reports that after an update the phone will rebuild all of its indexes and caches and that’s what causes the drain. It may come right in a day or two

gehenna
8564 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3777

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165427 29-Nov-2023 08:22
Send private message

Can happen.  When I was on iPhone I tended to do upgrades for iterative point releases and full clean install for version updates.



2kadmin
25 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 21

ID Verified

  #3165429 29-Nov-2023 08:23
Send private message

I have definitely noticed this, not just with this update but others too. Typically there is a massive public outcry, Apple denies everything, then a couple of weeks later release a security patch and it all gets slightly better.

 

As a side note I am convinced they do this as they know the battery will only stand some many re-charges, so they release a new IOS that drains the battery harder on all the older phones.  Presto increased sales of the latest model.

I have dual sims for AU and NZ, that is definitely a battery killer, I am lucky to get a day out of mine. 

RunningMan
9003 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4628


  #3165434 29-Nov-2023 08:35
Send private message

settings -> battery will tell you which app(s) are using the energy over last 1 & 10 days. Can get breakdown by percentage or minutes on screen or background.

SpartanVXL
1361 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 550


  #3165435 29-Nov-2023 08:37
Send private message

About all I can recommend is to leave your device plugged in (not wireless charging) during and after a update. Theres usually a bunch of background processes still working post-update that will use up battery if you disconnect straight away. This was on some old forum post from way back, I don’t think it’s changed much since.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 