Fixed them. Had to remove them and do a reset by pulling the battery and pressing it back in five times then add them back.



They were in a weird state where they would show up and track alongside my phone but would stop tracking once leaving range. They wouldn’t play any sound and error out saying they’re not in range despite being right next to the phone. They were also shared to others but their phones would constantly get the alert that an airtag was following them.



Also couldn’t add them back unless I did the reset procedure so going to chalk it up to leaving them unconnected for too long. Went through two airports so certainly enough iphones to ping off.