TeaLeaf

#311710 8-Feb-2024 16:11
Wanting to get one for an elderly friend who is laid up with a new hip, ugggh. They have and older iphone (9 I think) which they didnt think they would get familar with, now they use it often. But with one eye gone and the other not great, the Ipad really would make a great device for them.

Prices of the base model seem to have gone up, but I think it was a smaller screen last time I looked at one.

 

If buying in NZ, aside from Warranty, will it work fine when they are back in Europe?

 

The gen 9 has been out a couple of years now, is there a set schedule for their roll outs? Cheers

wellygary
  #3192495 8-Feb-2024 17:02
regular Ipads tend to be on a September/October refresh cycle,  while pros and airs can be March/April....

 

 

 

The current model is the 10th Gen, which was a 2022 version, so there is expected to be some refresh this year ... sometime.... 

 

 

 
 
 
 

ANglEAUT
  #3192498 8-Feb-2024 17:29
wellygary: ... so there is expected to be some refresh this year ... sometime....

 

... hopefully ...

 

Maybe this will help?

 

 




snj

snj
  #3192505 8-Feb-2024 17:43
Honestly went through this with my Uncle whose iPad was pretty out of date, and after a year or two of trying to convince him to update, the Stuff app change forced the matter. Mum & I opted to replace it with a 9th generation.

 

The age was certainly in the cons column, but for my Uncle the 9th had a couple of things going for it, mainly the wider bezel (so holding it would be easier for him) and the physical home/TouchID button (familiarity with older iPads and less chance of him getting frustrated, walking him through the few changes from iOS 10/11 to current was a chore to start with).

 

Probably depends exactly what iPhone your friend has (there was no 9 btw, they went through the XR/X phase and returned to numbers for 11), but it may be a case of whatever they're used to, unless they genuinely are a fast learner for technology.

 

Edit: For the relevancy, I suspect Apple will probably opt for the 10th Gen + New version, and they've been trending away from the home buttons, so it may be a worthwhile consideration (i.e. if it's worth the gamble or not) if it might be a factor.



mattwnz
  #3192511 8-Feb-2024 17:48
Hasn't the 10th gen already replaced it? It looks like the 9th gen possibly could have been the last with a home button, if they called the new one the 10th gen and it doesn't have a home button 

