Wanting to get one for an elderly friend who is laid up with a new hip, ugggh. They have and older iphone (9 I think) which they didnt think they would get familar with, now they use it often. But with one eye gone and the other not great, the Ipad really would make a great device for them.
Prices of the base model seem to have gone up, but I think it was a smaller screen last time I looked at one.
If buying in NZ, aside from Warranty, will it work fine when they are back in Europe?
The gen 9 has been out a couple of years now, is there a set schedule for their roll outs? Cheers