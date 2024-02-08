Honestly went through this with my Uncle whose iPad was pretty out of date, and after a year or two of trying to convince him to update, the Stuff app change forced the matter. Mum & I opted to replace it with a 9th generation.

The age was certainly in the cons column, but for my Uncle the 9th had a couple of things going for it, mainly the wider bezel (so holding it would be easier for him) and the physical home/TouchID button (familiarity with older iPads and less chance of him getting frustrated, walking him through the few changes from iOS 10/11 to current was a chore to start with).

Probably depends exactly what iPhone your friend has (there was no 9 btw, they went through the XR/X phase and returned to numbers for 11), but it may be a case of whatever they're used to, unless they genuinely are a fast learner for technology.

Edit: For the relevancy, I suspect Apple will probably opt for the 10th Gen + New version, and they've been trending away from the home buttons, so it may be a worthwhile consideration (i.e. if it's worth the gamble or not) if it might be a factor.