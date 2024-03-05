Had a prompt in the app today to add my AMEX (Air NZ Platinum) to apple pay. Did not work initially but did so after I manually added through wallet. Nice to finally have it.
Whoop just added mine! Wonder if Apple Pay will circumvent where Amex is not accepted.
Awesome - finally and this is very useful in being able to use ApplePay where Amex is not accepted!
Jiriteach:
So that does work???
Not sure yet - will try soon :)
It doesn't just tried :)
You beauty!
The little things make the biggest difference.
I think it just uses your phone as your Amex card. So if it doesn't accept Amex plastic it won't accept Amex from an Apple or Google wallet
For clarity. Merchants can choose whether to accept any combination of the below:
AmEx Contactless, known as Expresspay, is also different to that used by Visa (payWave) and MasterCard (PayPass) - just because a merchant takes payWave and PayPass doesn't immediately mean that they support Expresspay. I have been to more than a few places that did take Amex with chip + pin but not AmEx Expresspay, despite accepting payWave and PayPass. I've also been to some places that still accept AmEx with chip + signature.
Some merchants will accept contactless payments from a card but not from mobile wallets.
Tl;dr results may vary.
You cannot choose not to accept chip and sign or swipe and sign under merchant rules, if the card allows pin bypass the merchant has to accept it after verifying the signature which IMO is absurd that it allows for that but the payment industry seem to cater for the lowest tier American retailers when they set the rules.
So many large stores in the US still do the electronic signature with a little stylus!
It would have to be up there with Diners for sliding into history
I don't think so. Completely different beasts.
I have had an Amex since 1990. I used to have a Diners back in Brazil during the 90s, mainly because of the access to domestic airport lounges there.
When I moved to New Zealand I canceled my Diners. Amex is a single company worldwide, so I just called them and said I was changing address. "No problem".
I now use Amex mainly for business - which in the context it's well accepted (hotel, travel, taxis and cloud services). I use Visa for personal stuff.
I wonder if I can load my Amex on Google Pay now. I will try.
