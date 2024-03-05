Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Nate001

#311991 5-Mar-2024 14:16
Had a prompt in the app today to add my AMEX (Air NZ Platinum) to apple pay. Did not work initially but did so after I manually added through wallet. Nice to finally have it.

nztim
  #3203370 5-Mar-2024 14:27
Whoop just added mine! Wonder if Apple Pay will circumvent where Amex is not accepted.




Jiriteach
  #3203375 5-Mar-2024 14:34
Awesome - finally and this is very useful in being able to use ApplePay where Amex is not accepted!




nztim
  #3203377 5-Mar-2024 14:37
Jiriteach:

 

Awesome - finally and this is very useful in being able to use ApplePay where Amex is not accepted!

 

 

So that does work???




Jiriteach
  #3203383 5-Mar-2024 14:47
nztim:

 

Jiriteach:

 

Awesome - finally and this is very useful in being able to use ApplePay where Amex is not accepted!

 

 

So that does work???

 

 

Not sure yet - will try soon :)




ringbearer
  #3203398 5-Mar-2024 15:16
Finally!
AMEX is a great fit for Apple Pay, as everywhere that accepts it also has paywave .

nztim
  #3203399 5-Mar-2024 15:16
Jiriteach:

 

Not sure yet - will try soon :)

 

 

It doesn't just tried :)




Shindig
  #3203413 5-Mar-2024 15:52
You beauty!




johno1234
  #3203415 5-Mar-2024 16:07
nztim:

 

Jiriteach:

 

Not sure yet - will try soon :)

 

 

It doesn't just tried :)

 

 

I think it just uses your phone as your Amex card. So if it doesn't accept Amex plastic it won't accept Amex from an Apple or Google wallet

 

 

 

 

richms
  #3203418 5-Mar-2024 16:13
Not sure why you would expect that it would work at places that choose to not take amex.




boosacnoodle
  #3203420 5-Mar-2024 16:16
For clarity. Merchants can choose whether to accept any combination of the below:

 

  • Credit cards, as opposed to just debit cards
  • Eftpos cards
  • Online
  • In-person

     

    • Chip + pin or signature
    • Swipe+ pin or signature
  • Contactless

     

    • Card
    • Mobile Wallet (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit, Samsung, etc.)

AmEx Contactless, known as Expresspay, is also different to that used by Visa (payWave) and MasterCard (PayPass) - just because a merchant takes payWave and PayPass doesn't immediately mean that they support Expresspay. I have been to more than a few places that did take Amex with chip + pin but not AmEx Expresspay, despite accepting payWave and PayPass. I've also been to some places that still accept AmEx with chip + signature.

 

Some merchants will accept contactless payments from a card but not from mobile wallets.

 

Tl;dr results may vary.

richms
  #3203423 5-Mar-2024 16:25
You cannot choose not to accept chip and sign or swipe and sign under merchant rules, if the card allows pin bypass the merchant has to accept it after verifying the signature which IMO is absurd that it allows for that but the payment industry seem to cater for the lowest tier American retailers when they set the rules.




johno1234
  #3203424 5-Mar-2024 16:28
richms:

 

You cannot choose not to accept chip and sign or swipe and sign under merchant rules, if the card allows pin bypass the merchant has to accept it after verifying the signature which IMO is absurd that it allows for that but the payment industry seem to cater for the lowest tier American retailers when they set the rules.

 

 

So many large stores in the US still do the electronic signature with a little stylus!

 

 

hsvhel
  #3203450 5-Mar-2024 18:13
Having had an Amex for the last 15 years, although not by choice, I find more than not, reaching for my Visa.

 

It would have to be up there with Diners for sliding into history 




Asteros
  #3203458 5-Mar-2024 18:30
Added my card manually today via the Wallet app. My 6 monthly complaints for the past 5 years to Amex about the absence of Apple Pay finally worked!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3203478 5-Mar-2024 19:45
hsvhel:

 

It would have to be up there with Diners for sliding into history 

 

 

I don't think so. Completely different beasts. 

 

I have had an Amex since 1990. I used to have a Diners back in Brazil during the 90s, mainly because of the access to domestic airport lounges there.

 

When I moved to New Zealand I canceled my Diners. Amex is a single company worldwide, so I just called them and said I was changing address. "No problem".

 

I now use Amex mainly for business - which in the context it's well accepted (hotel, travel, taxis and cloud services). I use Visa for personal stuff.

 

I wonder if I can load my Amex on Google Pay now. I will try.




