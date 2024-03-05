For clarity. Merchants can choose whether to accept any combination of the below:

Credit cards, as opposed to just debit cards

Eftpos cards

Online

In-person Chip + pin or signature Swipe+ pin or signature

Contactless Card Mobile Wallet (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit, Samsung, etc.)



AmEx Contactless, known as Expresspay, is also different to that used by Visa (payWave) and MasterCard (PayPass) - just because a merchant takes payWave and PayPass doesn't immediately mean that they support Expresspay. I have been to more than a few places that did take Amex with chip + pin but not AmEx Expresspay, despite accepting payWave and PayPass. I've also been to some places that still accept AmEx with chip + signature.

Some merchants will accept contactless payments from a card but not from mobile wallets.

Tl;dr results may vary.