I would think a 14" MacBook Pro with the same amount of RAM and HD/SSD would be the equivalent replacement.

Personally I would accept a new M1, M2 or M3 Macbook Pro in your situation. All of them will be much better than what they are replacing.

Would be surprised if they could replace the broken machine with a refurbished one, but I guess the details are in the fine print.

PS: The Macbook Pro 13" with the regular M1/M2/M3 (so not M1 Pro/Max or any of the other M's) that Apple have been selling is basically an Air in disguise. I would not accept that as a replacement. But that might be a hard argument to have with the insurance company.