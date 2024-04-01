Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices - Tried Apple Vision Pro
#312260 1-Apr-2024 11:37
I’m currently travelling through the USA and booked in to try a demo of the Apple Vision Pro at the 5th Ave store in New York.

You can’t really describe it until you’ve used one. Basically, it’s amazing. The level of immersion is insane. Obviously it’s a carefully crafted demonstration they’re using, but it would have been pretty accurate in relation to how you’d actually use the device.

After booking a time slot you sit down with someone and have your face scanned which dictates the fitting to be used.

Afterwards you strap it on and calibrate it. To use it you look at something on the display and pinch your thumb and index finger together to select it. Hold them together and move your arms to zoom in or out. Scroll by pinching your thumb and finger together and flicking your wrist. It’s very intuitive after a very short time.

Your existing panoramic photos fill the display and put you back at the location so you look around as if you’re there. You use a website, play with some of the immersive backgrounds, watch some spatial videos, and watch a 3D clip of Avatar. The spatial videos really are amazing. The demo is a child’s birthday and you are right there watching them do it with full depth perception. Something like this would be great for preserving special moments that you can relive again.

It concludes with a demonstration of what they call Apple Immersive Video. This is a selection of video clips where you’re at a concert, watching a football and baseball game, swimming with sharks, watching a train go past, walking a tightrope over a canyon, and flying over downtown LA, all in 8K. It doesn’t feel like a gimmick, you genuinely feel you’re right there experiencing and participating.

So the tech is amazing and for a v1 product it’s fantastic. No doubt VisionOS will improve over time too. I’m not sure it’s worth US$3499, but that’s Apple though. If I was allowed to I’d have got one, but guess I’ll have to keep saving for the meantime.




  #3298018 16-Oct-2024 12:07
In Oz for a few days and was drawn into the Apple Store by a big “Try New Vision Pro” billboard.

 

As Corksta mentioned above, you need to book an appointment as they need to measure your face to ensure a light excluding fit and also they measure your prescription glasses, if you wear them. The Apple Assistant then takes you through the set up on an iPad while the correct face shield and corrective eye pieces are fitted out the back and the goggles brought to you. The prescription of the corrective lenses may not be exact as they only have a limited number for the demo units. In reality you send your prescription away to Zeiss and get correct ones for you. They fit magnetically, so can be changed out for other users. They are $AUD160 a set.

 

Some of the gestures to operate it have changed slightly with the latest update and the staff were also getting used to them (only minor stuff). In addition to Corksta’s comments, while you are immersed in the vision (and audio, which is also pretty good), if someone speaks to you, the vision where they are clears so you can see them.

 

I’ve got to say, I was really impressed. And even taking the Apple premium into account, I can see why they are expensive. $AUD5999 for the 256GB ones and $350 to bump up to 512GB and another $350 up to 1TB. Then there is the inevitable upsell for a carry case, extra straps, face masks, lenses and batteries.

 

It is definitely in the “If money was no object” bucket list.

 

Of interest, it’s not on the Apple NZ website, so I can only assume we are too much of a backwater to receive it.




  #3298020 16-Oct-2024 12:16
NZ smart to wait for version 2......... (or maybe 3)




