In Oz for a few days and was drawn into the Apple Store by a big “Try New Vision Pro” billboard.

As Corksta mentioned above, you need to book an appointment as they need to measure your face to ensure a light excluding fit and also they measure your prescription glasses, if you wear them. The Apple Assistant then takes you through the set up on an iPad while the correct face shield and corrective eye pieces are fitted out the back and the goggles brought to you. The prescription of the corrective lenses may not be exact as they only have a limited number for the demo units. In reality you send your prescription away to Zeiss and get correct ones for you. They fit magnetically, so can be changed out for other users. They are $AUD160 a set.

Some of the gestures to operate it have changed slightly with the latest update and the staff were also getting used to them (only minor stuff). In addition to Corksta’s comments, while you are immersed in the vision (and audio, which is also pretty good), if someone speaks to you, the vision where they are clears so you can see them.

I’ve got to say, I was really impressed. And even taking the Apple premium into account, I can see why they are expensive. $AUD5999 for the 256GB ones and $350 to bump up to 512GB and another $350 up to 1TB. Then there is the inevitable upsell for a carry case, extra straps, face masks, lenses and batteries.

It is definitely in the “If money was no object” bucket list.

Of interest, it’s not on the Apple NZ website, so I can only assume we are too much of a backwater to receive it.