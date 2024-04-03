Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DarrenJ

122 posts

Master Geek


#312284 3-Apr-2024 19:24
Send private message

Hoping someone can offer some advice.

 

My son has a ipad I purchased mid 2020. paid around $800 from a chain retailer online.   Today it literally went blank and wont turn back on, even after trying the usual force restart button combos, charging etc (nothing happens when we plug in charger).

 

It's been well cared for, no water damage. Lived its life inside a protective case.

 

To me, I would think an ipad would last at least 4 to 6 years, but I can't find out what 'reasonable' life is in line with Consumer Guarantees Act.

 

Anyone had any experiences in trying the CGA in situations like this?

 

Other child has an ipad that is at least a year or so older and is still going strong.

 

 

 

 

 

 

CYaBro
4505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3213868 3-Apr-2024 19:49
Was it a brand new unit from an Apple authorised reseller?
If so call Apple. They’re usually really good at getting stuff done under the CGA.
Just need to mention that to them, that you’d like it repaired under our nz consumer law.





MrGadget
182 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3213870 3-Apr-2024 19:53
Based on a quick google search, at least 5 years from a new tablet…

clicknz
463 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3213872 3-Apr-2024 19:57
Hi - yep I would agree that (I think) an iPad should last at least 5 years. 

 

I would also certainly suggest trying at least a couple of different charging cables and preferably a couple of different high-output charging adapters, as 'not turning on' seems like odd behaviour and more like it's got a really, really flat battery....??

 

CYaBro
4505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3213874 3-Apr-2024 20:02
Yea the iPads we’ve had have all lasted well over 5 years.
The iPad Air 1st gen we have now is still going well even wirh the drops and cracked screen. 🤣




ANglEAUT
2272 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3213903 3-Apr-2024 21:04
Saw an iPad the other day, initially released in 2015. Still going strong, very snappy. 

 

Death of a 2020 model seems very premature.




Batman
Mad Scientist
29660 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3213906 3-Apr-2024 21:15
my ipad OG still works

sparkyred
27 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3213907 3-Apr-2024 21:23
If Apple still provides major release updates for that model, I think a case can be made that the model in question should last that long.



nztim
3674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3213924 3-Apr-2024 21:54
My iPad 4 lasted from 2013 to 2021 and eventually died by being obsolete and insecure rather than actual hardware failure




DarrenJ

122 posts

Master Geek


  #3213973 3-Apr-2024 22:04
Thank you everyone for all the awesome advice. 

 

I have tried different cables (and tested with the other ipad we have here), different chargers, etc.  Left it on charge, no go.

 

 Pretty sure something has gone pear shaped internally.  I've had 'dead' ipads in the past, and usually I can get them back to life with standard tricks. This time no go.

 

I'm going to give Apple a bell Thurs, and if no luck I'll go via the retailer (who is authorised apple).

 

Looks like the ipad is supported by apple for 5 years from release (8th gen), so that helps with the argument of 'reasonable'.

 

 

 

(interestingly my ipad 2 still works...not that I have any use for it lol).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

clicknz
463 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3214153 4-Apr-2024 13:18
Hi.. just another thought about the iPad - maybe you've done this, but the Lightning ports on phones & iPads can get gummed up by lint/food/drink etc (especially those used by younger peeps) so a careful check with a torch & a magnifying glass and then a sweep around in there with a toothpick is worth trying. Often crud can be impacted inside the port and prevent the cable from fully inserting or gunk on one of the contacts can prevent charging.... Good luck.

DarrenJ

122 posts

Master Geek


  #3219227 16-Apr-2024 19:36
An update for anyone interested. :)

Discussed with Apple Support and took it into an authorised repair center ( which I have to pay for).
The tech said it's really unusual for them to die that quick. Diagnosed as logic board failure.

I asked Apple to come to party under Consumer Guarantees Act.... they kept repeating "Consumer Law", despite me correcting them and they said it's out of warranty and talked about extended warranty.

After a week or so post-report they declined repair and said it's lasted expected time. Refused to rediscuss. Interestingly when I said to the Senior Advisor that we expect it to last longer as we paid a lot of money for a quality brand, he said that's partially true.


So at this stage it's replace with non Apple hardware (bugger spending 1000 bucks on a device that doesn't last) or go Disputes Tribunal.


:(





hsvhel
1203 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3219315 16-Apr-2024 21:14
Last week my kids ipad 2's finally became EOL on the few apps they need.

 

Stu1
1691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3219324 16-Apr-2024 21:40
DarrenJ: An update for anyone interested. :)

Discussed with Apple Support and took it into an authorised repair center ( which I have to pay for).
The tech said it's really unusual for them to die that quick. Diagnosed as logic board failure.

I asked Apple to come to party under Consumer Guarantees Act.... they kept repeating "Consumer Law", despite me correcting them and they said it's out of warranty and talked about extended warranty.

After a week or so post-report they declined repair and said it's lasted expected time. Refused to rediscuss. Interestingly when I said to the Senior Advisor that we expect it to last longer as we paid a lot of money for a quality brand, he said that's partially true.


So at this stage it's replace with non Apple hardware (bugger spending 1000 bucks on a device that doesn't last) or go Disputes Tribunal.


:(





interesting that they cover and refer to the  CGA on their website 

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/legal/statutory-warranty/nz/

 

 

mattwnz
19991 posts

Uber Geek


  #3219338 16-Apr-2024 23:45
IANAL
IMO if I was in this situation, I would take it to the dispute tribunal if that was the reason for the failure.  It should have lasted longer than that IMO. I still have an ipad air 2 that is from 2015. Apple also provides ios updates for ipads for at least 5 years based on their history. My 2018 ipad pro still gets the latest  ios updates.

 

But before that I would ask for it to be escalated to their manager as a CGA claim, to make sure it has been escalated to a manager. 

DarrenJ

122 posts

Master Geek


  #3219850 18-Apr-2024 11:54
I decided this needs to go to the Tribunal.   Replacement is $800-$1000, which means if they think 3-4 years is reasonable, I'm paying $200-$250 a year really.

 

Given as well we have another ipad of same age still working, and an ipad2 still going and an ipad mini(2?).  It's reasonable to expect an ipad will last longer than 3-4 years based off previous experience, price paid, and Apple-brand/quality, and it was a hardware failure of logic board, so not user-fault.

 

Also after asking for a review again, and stating I am considering the NZ Disputes Tribunal, this was their response.

 

 

 

We have thoroughly reviewed your case and find that your product is ineligible for a consumer law claim. 

 

 

 

National laws implementing the EU Directive on alternative dispute resolution for consumer disputes require us to inform you about alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and whether we intend to make use of ADR to settle the dispute. 

 

 

 

Apple is not required and does not intend to engage in alternative dispute resolution. 

 

 

 

Not sure how an EU Directive is relevant here, but I'm guessing they won't respond to a NZ Disputes Tribunal request.

