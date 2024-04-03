Hoping someone can offer some advice.

My son has a ipad I purchased mid 2020. paid around $800 from a chain retailer online. Today it literally went blank and wont turn back on, even after trying the usual force restart button combos, charging etc (nothing happens when we plug in charger).

It's been well cared for, no water damage. Lived its life inside a protective case.

To me, I would think an ipad would last at least 4 to 6 years, but I can't find out what 'reasonable' life is in line with Consumer Guarantees Act.

Anyone had any experiences in trying the CGA in situations like this?

Other child has an ipad that is at least a year or so older and is still going strong.