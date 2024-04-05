Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hello

 

I have recently upgraded our home wireless access point to a GWN7665, which will push out tri-band 2.4/5/6 Ghz wifi. 

 

The SSID is secured by WPA3. 

 

I can connect the iPhone to the SSID but it jumps between 2.4/5 and never selects 6. Testing with an Samsung Galaxy S10+, this indicates the SSID is a wifi6 network, but again jumps from 2.4/5 only. Toggling band steering doesn't make any difference. 

 

In testing, if I create a dedicated 6 SSID, the iPhone doesn't see the network at all?

 

Any one else had similar experiences or successes. 

 

Is Wifi6 too new currently?




According to GSM Arena, iPhone 15 Pro is dual band (2.4 & 5 Ghz) WiFi 6E only

 
 
 
 

is Wifi 6E making use of the 6Ghz frequency? 

 

 




Does this help at all? https://support.apple.com/en-nz/102285




Shindig:

 

is Wifi 6E making use of the 6Ghz frequency? 

 

 

 

 

It is too...but the lack of 6Ghz would be the logical explanation for the i15Pro not picking up the 6G only SSID.

 

Unless the phone needs an update to enable the 6G radio in it? Not sure.

I wonder if this is a Grandstream issue. I've seen previously that with the country code set to NZ, the UI doesn't allow all the wifi channels that RSM allow here. Could be a similar thing where the AP isn't actually transmitting the 6E SSID, especially with 2 clients not connecting. 

 

Apple are pretty clear that 6E is available on the 15 Pro, and only list a couple of exception countries - NZ not being on that list.

If you go settings->wifi->[your SSID] does it have a toggle for WiFi 6E mode?

 

Assuming your 6E SSID is named the same as 5 GHz.

