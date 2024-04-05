Hello

I have recently upgraded our home wireless access point to a GWN7665, which will push out tri-band 2.4/5/6 Ghz wifi.

The SSID is secured by WPA3.

I can connect the iPhone to the SSID but it jumps between 2.4/5 and never selects 6. Testing with an Samsung Galaxy S10+, this indicates the SSID is a wifi6 network, but again jumps from 2.4/5 only. Toggling band steering doesn't make any difference.

In testing, if I create a dedicated 6 SSID, the iPhone doesn't see the network at all?

Any one else had similar experiences or successes.

Is Wifi6 too new currently?