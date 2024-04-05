Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPhone purchase in the USA
kiwis

828 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312316 5-Apr-2024 20:40
I’ve got a friend heading to the states in a few days, what’s the go with iPhones in the USA?

Can you buy them up there and do they work down here without any jailbreaking or hard work?

Are they cheaper up there vs here?

lxsw20
3500 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3214796 5-Apr-2024 20:42
I understand they will work, but US iPhones are eSIM only, and will not take a physical SIM. 

 
 
 
 

l43a2
1774 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3214797 5-Apr-2024 20:45
as already mentioned, US-purchased iPhones are ESIM only.





boosacnoodle
943 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3214825 5-Apr-2024 22:00
If you buy an unlocked iPhone, it will work here. However, it will likely be missing Band 28 which means you will not have much in the way of coverage rurally or in some urban areas too.



nztim
3675 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3214826 5-Apr-2024 22:04
It is not missing B28 US models have ALL frequencies and iPhones have all VoLTE profiles worldwide

Just eSIM only, BFD all carriers support it




henrytai
84 posts

Master Geek


  #3217999 14-Apr-2024 09:21
As others have noted, USA models are eSIM only. Also, you should take into account the Apple warranty in NZ and the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA). 

sonyxperiageek
2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3220506 19-Apr-2024 23:03
Does the iphone have international warranty? So can you claim warranty in NZ if this was bought in the US?




Sony

muppet
2535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3220530 20-Apr-2024 08:46
Not sure if it was mentioned in this thread but US purchased iPhone are eSIM only.



nztim
3675 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3220537 20-Apr-2024 09:34
muppet: Not sure if it was mentioned in this thread but US purchased iPhone are eSIM only.


All providers in NZ support e-sim and the iPhone supports all VoLTE profiles around the world

The US version of the iPhone supports all worldwide frequencies as well as MMWave

Your only concern with buying a US version is not been covered by CGA so get applecare to address that.




johno1234
2573 posts

Uber Geek


  #3220542 20-Apr-2024 09:47
Not sure there's much cost saving either is there?

nztim
3675 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3220545 20-Apr-2024 09:52
About 5-600 on an iPhone 15 pro




muppet
2535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3220640 20-Apr-2024 12:56
nztim:
muppet: Not sure if it was mentioned in this thread but US purchased iPhone are eSIM only.


All providers in NZ support e-sim and the iPhone supports all VoLTE profiles around the world

The US version of the iPhone supports all worldwide frequencies as well as MMWave

Your only concern with buying a US version is not been covered by CGA so get applecare to address that.

 

dfnt
1501 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3220689 20-Apr-2024 17:08
Has anyone let OP know the USA model is eSIM only?

MadEngineer
4186 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3220728 20-Apr-2024 18:52
Jokes aside, I never understand why answers get repeated like that, especially on a forum.

 

 




Goosey
2762 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3220755 20-Apr-2024 22:15
MadEngineer:

 

Jokes aside, I never understand why answers get repeated like that, especially on a forum.

 

 

 

 

 

 

because its funny and the way the world is at the moment....its like no body ever reads the whole thread properly or even the OP. 

Behodar
10291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220892 21-Apr-2024 09:54
Something that's only been mentioned in passing: make sure it's an unlocked one (e.g. buy it from Apple). If it's supplied by an operator such as AT&T then it may be locked.

 

Also, I've heard tales that US models can't take physical SIMs.

