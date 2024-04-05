I’ve got a friend heading to the states in a few days, what’s the go with iPhones in the USA?
Can you buy them up there and do they work down here without any jailbreaking or hard work?
Are they cheaper up there vs here?
I understand they will work, but US iPhones are eSIM only, and will not take a physical SIM.
as already mentioned, US-purchased iPhones are ESIM only.
As others have noted, USA models are eSIM only. Also, you should take into account the Apple warranty in NZ and the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA).
Not sure if it was mentioned in this thread but US purchased iPhone are eSIM only.
muppet: Not sure if it was mentioned in this thread but US purchased iPhone are eSIM only.
All providers in NZ support e-sim and the iPhone supports all VoLTE profiles around the world
The US version of the iPhone supports all worldwide frequencies as well as MMWave
Your only concern with buying a US version is not been covered by CGA so get applecare to address that.
Something that's only been mentioned in passing: make sure it's an unlocked one (e.g. buy it from Apple). If it's supplied by an operator such as AT&T then it may be locked.
Also, I've heard tales that US models can't take physical SIMs.