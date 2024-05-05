Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesAirPods 2nd gen not connecting properly to iPhone 12 Pro
bp1000

93 posts

Master Geek


#312656 5-May-2024 14:04
Send private message

My AirPods 2nd gen (model A2031 running latest firmware 6A321) have started erratically not connecting to my iPhone 12 Pro.

Both phone and AirPods are on latest OS & firmware.

The scenario is I'll put my AirPods in my ears and I hear the connection bong plus I see the notification saying AirPods have connected on my phone. When I go to play music (Apple music), the sound comes from the phone. If I go to the phone and select the AirPods on the AirPlay tab in Apple Music, I just get a spinning wheel. The only solution I've found so far is to restart my phone.

I've tried forgetting the AirPods on the phone and then setting up the Bluetooth connection again, but that didn't fix the immediate issue, so still needed to restart phone, and the problem still recurs.

I've not identified any specific action that causes the AirPods/Phone connection to break, and I've not seen any pattern. I can go days without an issue then sometimes it happens every day.

 

I've had the AirPods for 5 years, but sound and battery life is all still good for me, so not wanting to buy anything new at this point.

Create new topic
esawers
552 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3226715 5-May-2024 18:22
Send private message

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/airpods/iph561965261/web#:~:text=Return%20AirPods%20to%20factory%20settings&text=Open%20the%20lid%2C%20then%20press,light%20flashes%20amber%2C%20then%20white.



Senecio
2722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226717 5-May-2024 18:28
Send private message

Do you have any other Apple devices in the house? I had issues that sound like this when I had my iPhone, iPad and MacBook all nearby. Now I just temporarily disable Bluetooth on the device I don’t want to use so make sure I get a stable connection.

 

 

RunningMan
8969 posts

Uber Geek


  #3226721 5-May-2024 18:32
Send private message

In settings, do you have it set to automatic or when last connected to this iphone? If you set to when last connected to this iphone it should ignore other devices signed into the same icloud account.



bp1000

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3226863 6-May-2024 09:03
Send private message

esawers: https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/airpods/iph561965261/web#:~:text=Return%20AirPods%20to%20factory%20settings&text=Open%20the%20lid%2C%20then%20press,light%20flashes%20amber%2C%20then%20white.

 

Thanks. I'd done the unpair process before which didn't solve the issue. I've now done the factory reset and will see what happens with that.

bp1000

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3226868 6-May-2024 09:09
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

In settings, do you have it set to automatic or when last connected to this iphone? If you set to when last connected to this iphone it should ignore other devices signed into the same icloud account.

 

 

Thank you. I have automatic set as I want the AirPods to switch between my iPhone and Apple Watch. The problem isn't that it's switching to another device, it just won't properly connect to the iPhone.

 

I've not changed any of these settings and the AirPods were working with no issues up until recently. I'll see how the factory reset goes. If the problem still exists, I'll give the Connect To This Phone setting a go.

bp1000

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3226873 6-May-2024 09:16
Send private message

Senecio:

 

Do you have any other Apple devices in the house? I had issues that sound like this when I had my iPhone, iPad and MacBook all nearby. Now I just temporarily disable Bluetooth on the device I don’t want to use so make sure I get a stable connection.

 

 

 

 

Thanks. I mostly use my AirPods when in the gym, so I only have my iPhone and Apple Watch with me there. The AirPods have been working fine until the last few weeks, and I've not changed any settings or similar. If it happens again after the factory reset I've done, I'll see if switching off Bluetooth on the watch fixes the issue. Obviously I'd rather not switch off bluetooth on the watch as that disconnects it from the phone.

At home I have an iPad Mini & HomePod Mini.

bp1000

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3250115 17-Jun-2024 18:09
Send private message

OK, I've not identified or solved the root cause issue, but I have a couple of workarounds that save me from restarting my iPhone.

When I go to the gym, I now double-tap my my left Airpod and about 95%+ of the time it starts playing my music off my phone.

 

A couple of times music has started playing on the Airpods from my watch, though as far as I can tell there was no audio switch to my watch. It's pretty rare that I'm using audio through the watch

 

In this case, I go to my iPhone, turn BT off then on again, and I can now get iPhone to successfully reconnect to the Airpods, and then play my workout music.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright