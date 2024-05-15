I've been running an iPhone 11 for many years now with hours of screen use per day and no issues.

Recently upgraded to an iPhone 15 Pro and noticed I started getting a headache and feeling pressure around my temples after a few minutes of use. After a bit of googling wondering if it was just me I stumbled into the world of eyestrain; people with nausea, headaches, dizzyness, dry eyes etc... which seem to exacerbated by the technologies used in current gen OLED screens. Depending on the research/opinions you look at maybe 5% of people suffer some kind of eyestrain, or maybe everyone gets it but are unaware...

Does anyone else out there 'suffer' from these symptoms? Have you found anything that helps alleviate issues?

Cheers