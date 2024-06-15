How Long Does Apple Support iPhones? Complete Update List (knowyourmobile.com)

Keeping in mind this is from Dec 23



Starts out saying 5-6yrs for 13pro "The iPhone 14, like its predecessor, the iPhone 13, is expected to receive iOS updates for at least five to six years from its release date."



But it then starts talking about older models like the 11 and 12 refurb support and apples commitment to "Long term support"

With the 8 still getting support

So its a little confusing as there doesnt seem to be a set schedule.

Im looking at a Pixel 8, which was $830 on special (7yrs updates) but its back up to $1K plus. So I thought Id consider apple :-)