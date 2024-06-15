Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPhone major release support a little hard to understand - no specific timeline ie 13
TeaLeaf

6310 posts

Uber Geek


#315121 15-Jun-2024 09:44
Send private message

How Long Does Apple Support iPhones? Complete Update List (knowyourmobile.com)

 

Keeping in mind this is from Dec 23

Starts out saying 5-6yrs for 13pro "The iPhone 14, like its predecessor, the iPhone 13, is expected to receive iOS updates for at least five to six years from its release date."

 

But it then starts talking about older models like the 11 and 12 refurb support and apples commitment to "Long term support"

 

With the 8 still getting support

 

So its a little confusing as there doesnt seem to be a set schedule.

 

Im looking at a Pixel 8, which was $830 on special (7yrs updates) but its back up to $1K plus. So I thought Id consider apple :-)

Create new topic
corksta
2397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3249274 15-Jun-2024 10:04
Send private message

Older models of iPhone continue to receive security updates even if they don’t support the latest version of iOS, so that could be where the confusion comes from. On their website Apple lists which models support iOS 17, which doesn’t include the iPhone 8 for example, but this received a security update on 5th March. So while missing out on new features and updates, it’s still getting that “long term support” from Apple.

 

 




2020 MacBook Air M1 (Space Grey) | 2023 Mac mini M2 | 2021 iPad Pro 11" M1 (Space Grey) | 2021 iPad mini (Space Grey) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2



gehenna
8466 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249276 15-Jun-2024 10:11
Send private message

Whatever they say you can't trust it anyway.  Set your own schedule. 

konfusd
213 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249290 15-Jun-2024 10:42
Send private message

There are no hard and fast rules, it’s all about how well new features work on older hardware. But it has been trending up over the last few years.

The 6S is a bit of an anomaly, but (as an example) that was released in 2015 with iOS 9. It got 6 years of major updates (including iOS 15 in 2021/2022) and is still getting security patches (most recently 15.8.2 in March).

 

Edit: Yep, it was released in 2015 🤦‍♂️ thanks @Spyware




I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.



Spyware
3739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3249292 15-Jun-2024 10:49
Send private message

konfusd:

The 6S is a bit of an anomaly, but (as an example) that was released in 2016 with iOS 9.

 

2015.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

TeaLeaf

6310 posts

Uber Geek


  #3249345 15-Jun-2024 12:12
Send private message

Crikey.

 

Ive found the same deal with Samsung cheapies, was still getting security patches well after OS updates, maybe 6 years or so. But for $300 was a good buy.

 

The Pixel 8 when it was $830 seemed a great deal with 6 and a bit years of major updates left and noy that its worth much the pixel 8 pro is right behind/level with the IP15 pro on the Dxo chart.

The IP plus is just the Iphone 6.1 with the 6.7" screen right? that appeals to me.

 

I wish I could get an IP14 plus for that $1k mark. I would forsake the extra support from Pixel.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright