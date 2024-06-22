AlphaAlfalfaSprout:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple Watch: Emergency Calling Without Plan in NZ?
#315204 22-Jun-2024 16:27
Is it possible to make emergency calls on a cellular Apple Watch, WITHOUT an iPhone in range, and without the watch being on its own carrier plan?

 

I'm considering purchasing an Apple Watch SE. Even though I will never consider paying for an extra cellular plan for a watch, I am willing to pay the extra $100 for the cellular version of the Watch purely for emergency calling. I would just like to have the peace of mind, knowing that I can dial emergency services on the off chance that I have only the watch on hand. However, it's not entirely clear to me whether emergency calling works in NZ without a plan.

 

Apple's website has the following page:

 

https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/#communications-international-emergency

 

"International Emergency Calling"..."This feature is available when traveling abroad to the following countries and regions."

 

It lists New Zealand, but has the following fine print:

 

"Device must have been set up for cellular service with a carrier but does not require an active cellular plan."

 

What does that even mean? How would I "set up" the watch for cellular service without having a cellular plan? All iPhones are capable of emergency calling even without a SIM card installed, so why would the watches be different

  #3251966 22-Jun-2024 16:42
Emergency calls in New Zealand require the phone to have a properly connected SIM. Even if you don't have a balance (pre-pay) the call will go through.

 

I don't think the watch can get away from this rule.




  #3251975 22-Jun-2024 17:26
freitasm:

 

Emergency calls in New Zealand require the phone to have a properly connected SIM. Even if you don't have a balance (pre-pay) the call will go through.

 

I don't think the watch can get away from this rule.

 

 

Well, that's news to me. I've always seen the lock screen "Emergency Call" buttons on SIMless phones and assumed they were functional (never tested for obvious reasons) but you're saying that if I did try to use those buttons it would just spit an error about missing SIM or something?

 

I suppose I could activate another prepay account and just keep it alive with $5 credit per year, but that's still a little less set-and-forget than I was hoping. Does the Watch let you disable mobile data like the iPhone?

  #3251978 22-Jun-2024 17:34
I asked the same question in another thread some time ago, and was advised that emergency calling functionality will not work unless the Watch has an eSIM with an active plan. 



  #3251980 22-Jun-2024 17:37
AlphaAlfalfaSprout:

 

I suppose I could activate another prepay account and just keep it alive with $5 credit per year, but that's still a little less set-and-forget than I was hoping. Does the Watch let you disable mobile data like the iPhone?

 

 

OneNZ requires you to pay a fee of $5 per month to have the Watch sharing your main data plan. Spark is similar. So, you can't have the Watch operating off an independent prepaid account as you propose. 

  #3251984 22-Jun-2024 17:57
Slightly off topic but it’s crazy that’s it’s $100 difference between cellular / non cellular for the SE range but $200 difference for the main line.

