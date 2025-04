alasta: What happens if you move out of coverage while the caller is in the middle of leaving a message? For example, if you decline a call while driving because you don't want the distraction, but you're in an area with patchy coverage? Also, does anyone know whether OneNZ allows their voicemail service to be disabled? I'm guessing telco based voicemail would still kick in when out of coverage but I wouldn't really want to have to juggle two separate voicemail services.

If im going out of coverage while someone is leaving a message and play the message back it sounds the same as if you were on a call with someone and started going out of coverage. if you were lose service while someone was leaving a message it will just cut the caller off. This has only happened to me once though and even if I'm in bad coverage it usually sounds fine when playing the voicemail back.

OneNZ does allow you to disable their voicemail, I think all I did was just call the voicemail number and set a temporary greeting of nothing and make sure it doesn't allow anyone to leave a message.