I installed Beta 2 of iOS 18 today (I usually wait for the second beta) and noticed that it was prompting me about Live Voicemail in the voicemail section of the Phone app. Sure enough, when someone called me they heard Siri talking to them and I was able to read the message they were leaving as they were speaking. I was also able to play back and delete the message from within the phone app (aka, visual voicemail as well).



Of course, my voicemail greeting has always instructed people to txt me rather than leaving a message but for those that don’t follow that, it looks like we will finally be freed from the crappy voicemail systems offered by the carriers here. Assuming this isn’t a bug…



