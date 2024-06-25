Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesLive Voicemail seems to be available in NZ with iOS 18
Obraik

2111 posts

Uber Geek


#315252 25-Jun-2024 23:40
Send private message

I installed Beta 2 of iOS 18 today (I usually wait for the second beta) and noticed that it was prompting me about Live Voicemail in the voicemail section of the Phone app. Sure enough, when someone called me they heard Siri talking to them and I was able to read the message they were leaving as they were speaking. I was also able to play back and delete the message from within the phone app (aka, visual voicemail as well).

Of course, my voicemail greeting has always instructed people to txt me rather than leaving a message but for those that don’t follow that, it looks like we will finally be freed from the crappy voicemail systems offered by the carriers here. Assuming this isn’t a bug…




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Benjip
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3253313 26-Jun-2024 07:15
Send private message

Yep it’s been like that since Dev Beta 1! I posted about it in the existing Live Voicemail thread (which is not exactly named correctly/helpfully):

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=306041&page_no=3#3250744

Which carrier are you with? I’m with One NZ and I’m hoping they don’t force Apple to disable it before public release.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Obraik

2111 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253323 26-Jun-2024 08:18
Send private message

Ah yeah, I did miss that thread.

I’m also on One NZ. I hope they don’t make Apple disable it…or Apple just ignores them as they’re bringing a feature the One can’t/refuses to bring to consumers.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

Aucklandjafa
347 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3253340 26-Jun-2024 09:44
Send private message

Spark’s visual voicemail works pretty good. Will be interesting to see if they let Apple operate theirs.



Benjip
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3253343 26-Jun-2024 09:51
Send private message

Aucklandjafa: Spark’s visual voicemail works pretty good. Will be interesting to see if they let Apple operate theirs.

 

Unless it has improved significantly in the past couple of years, I can't imagine it's anywhere near as fast/native as the built-in iOS version. To me it always felt like a blatant hybrid app.

 

The other benefit of the iOS version is that it has live transcription while they're leaving the message, and you can pick up at any time (kind of like the answerphones you see in 1990s movies).

wellygary
8142 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253346 26-Jun-2024 09:56
Send private message

Benjip:

 

 (kind of like the answerphones you see in 1990s movies).

 

 

Which knowing Apple is where the idea came from ... "That looks cool..... lets make ours do that" 

Aucklandjafa
347 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3253395 26-Jun-2024 09:59
Send private message

Benjip:

 

Aucklandjafa: Spark’s visual voicemail works pretty good. Will be interesting to see if they let Apple operate theirs.

 

Unless it has improved significantly in the past couple of years, I can't imagine it's anywhere near as fast/native as the built-in iOS version. To me it always felt like a blatant hybrid app.

 

The other benefit of the iOS version is that it has live transcription while they're leaving the message, and you can pick up at any time (kind of like the answerphones you see in 1990s movies).

 

 

It's obviously not dictating live, but the transcription is good enough. I've never had to playback an actual message because I couldn't make out what the text said.

boosacnoodle
932 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3253399 26-Jun-2024 10:13
Send private message

Aucklandjafa: Spark’s visual voicemail works pretty good. Will be interesting to see if they let Apple operate theirs.

 

Surely there is a cost to operate this app. With this, they may be able to shut it down somewhat. It's a workaround for the native VVM anyway.



stevenn
24 posts

Geek


  #3253401 26-Jun-2024 10:34
Send private message

I thought live voicemail released with IOS 17? I've been using live voicemail on my phone since iOS 17 came out so I'm not sure why all of you guys have just got it with 18.

Obraik

2111 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253402 26-Jun-2024 10:36
Send private message

stevenn:

 

I thought live voicemail released with IOS 17? I've been using live voicemail on my phone since iOS 17 came out so I'm not sure why all of you guys have just got it with 18.

 

 

This is the first time I've seen it available in NZ. What carrier are you with? Where did you buy your phone?




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

stevenn
24 posts

Geek


  #3253404 26-Jun-2024 10:39
Send private message

Obraik:

 

stevenn:

 

I thought live voicemail released with IOS 17? I've been using live voicemail on my phone since iOS 17 came out so I'm not sure why all of you guys have just got it with 18.

 

 

This is the first time I've seen it available in NZ. What carrier are you with? Where did you buy your phone?

 

 

 

 

Im with One NZ and brought my phone in NZ.

alasta
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3253405 26-Jun-2024 10:39
Send private message

What happens if you move out of coverage while the caller is in the middle of leaving a message? For example, if you decline a call while driving because you don't want the distraction, but you're in an area with patchy coverage?

 

Also, does anyone know whether OneNZ allows their voicemail service to be disabled? I'm guessing telco based voicemail would still kick in when out of coverage but I wouldn't really want to have to juggle two separate voicemail services. 

stevenn
24 posts

Geek


  #3253410 26-Jun-2024 10:52
Send private message

alasta:

 

What happens if you move out of coverage while the caller is in the middle of leaving a message? For example, if you decline a call while driving because you don't want the distraction, but you're in an area with patchy coverage?

 

Also, does anyone know whether OneNZ allows their voicemail service to be disabled? I'm guessing telco based voicemail would still kick in when out of coverage but I wouldn't really want to have to juggle two separate voicemail services. 

 

 

 

 

If im going out of coverage while someone is leaving a message and play the message back it sounds the same as if you were on a call with someone and started going out of coverage. if you were lose service while someone was leaving a message it will just cut the caller off. This has only happened to me once though and even if I'm in bad coverage it usually sounds fine when playing the voicemail back.

 

OneNZ does allow you to disable their voicemail, I think all I did was just call the voicemail number and set a temporary greeting of nothing and make sure it doesn't allow anyone to leave a message. 

Obraik

2111 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253411 26-Jun-2024 10:53
Send private message

alasta:

 

What happens if you move out of coverage while the caller is in the middle of leaving a message? For example, if you decline a call while driving because you don't want the distraction, but you're in an area with patchy coverage?

 

Also, does anyone know whether OneNZ allows their voicemail service to be disabled? I'm guessing telco based voicemail would still kick in when out of coverage but I wouldn't really want to have to juggle two separate voicemail services. 

 

 

Since the phone is answering on your behalf yes, the call will drop if you lose coverage while they're leaving a message. If you're out of coverage when the call is made then it will go to the carriers native voicemail. You can also turn off Live Voicemail if that's an issue.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

ben28
188 posts

Master Geek


  #3253432 26-Jun-2024 11:54
Send private message

iPhone 13. iOS 17 , Kogan ( One) network.
Region set to NZ no Live Voicemail option, changed region to US and now see Live Voicemail option
No idea if it actually works

Mrcutiepatootie
35 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3253481 26-Jun-2024 14:00
Send private message

I’ve been using Live Voicemail since iOS 17 and as others pointed out it’s only available in US English. It does work, the live transcript and it keeps a recording along with the transcript of the missed call. Obviously a hit/miss depending on the speakers accent but works well otherwise.

 

Not sure if this will be any different to NZ English, maybe a more accurate speech to text. Only thing I’d like is to change the voicemail greeting that Siri says when answering. I heard this part is tied to the carriers VVM over in the US, but maybe someone on iOS 18 could check.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright