Apple iOS and devices IOS SMS/TXT export
pristle

Master Geek

#315995 5-Sep-2024 20:02
I've been tasked with recovering SMS/txt messages from a retired iPhone. Well almost destroyed is more like it. It felt face down onto a metal driveway and was subsequently driven over.

 

First step was to try do a phone-to-phone clone, but they may have failed due to insufficient battery. However I was able to back it up to iTunes and then restore it to a similar spare device. We can now read all the content.

 

 

 

My quandary now is exporting all the SMS communications between the user and one their clients into a format more easily perused. Weirdly there's only about 12 months worth of messages on the recovered profile, but there over 3000 messages between the two alone.

 

In the Android world it's easy. I use SMSBackup+ and all messages (timestamps and content) and calls are recorded in a Gmail account. But I can't find anything remotely similar for IOS. Of all the apps I have found, they all require a collections of screenshots to be stitched to create PDFs. And then many I've looked at require payment up front before they let you down with this lark. 

 

 

 

The only workaround I've found so far, is selecting small tranches of messages and then forwarding them to my Android number via MMS. I'm then able to open them and 'share' them to email and send them to myself. I've got 200 of these emails thus far, and I've only got through the first month. It's taken me almost 5 hours so far.

 

 

 

There must be a simpler way.

 

 

konfusd
Master Geek

  #3279390 5-Sep-2024 21:16
The only “easy” way I’m aware of requires a Mac… log into the same iCloud account on the Mac and make sure messages are synced to iCloud. Then you can export the whole message thread as a PDF (via the print menu option).

 
 
 
 

cokemaster
Uber Geek

  #3279404 5-Sep-2024 22:43
Does any of these work? https://mobiletrans.wondershare.com/transfer/transfer-sms-from-iphone-to-android.html 




webhosting

lxsw20
Uber Geek

  #3279405 5-Sep-2024 22:52
I have not used this for many years, but I have used this in the past and it worked well: https://imazing.com/



ANglEAUT
Uber Geek

  #3279500 6-Sep-2024 11:05
You are lucky you could restore the faulty device onto a temporary device. If the temporary device has a newer OS installed, you can't restore the backup from the faulty device.

 

Interesting thread though as this is a difficult problem (thanks to Apple imo).




pristle

Master Geek

  #3279505 6-Sep-2024 11:26
Thanks for input folks, always appreciate it.

 

 

 

What I ultimately tried over dinner was TenorShare iCareFone. It actually worked super simply. As image shows, picked Messages, then target communicant and hit export. Ended up with a fully timestamped XLS file sans attachments. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Now to disinfect my machine of TenorShare.

davidcole
Uber Geek

  #3279571 6-Sep-2024 20:00
IMazing’s will do it for windows. But needs a license




