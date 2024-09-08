Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices
Onboard keyboard on iPad not responsive and lagging
#316018 8-Sep-2024 21:56
So this is taking me so long to type a sentence. Is anyone else having these issues. I’ve restarted umpteen times. It’s either stuck and not typing, or typing rubbish. Am so frustrated with it. 

 

 

 

Eg.

 

1 The quick brown fox jumps o log.

 

2 oo jump owr the lazy dog. 

 

3 the quick o do jump o. Lazy dog

 

4 the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog

 

5 the quick Ron fox jos over the lazy dog

 

6 he quick down fox jump over the ly dg

 

7 the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog

 

8 thquick brown fo jumps over the lazy og

 

9 the quicowox jumps over he lazy do

  #3280127 9-Sep-2024 03:14
@Eva888 You don't mention which model iPad / Age of it etc

 
 
 
 

  #3280130 9-Sep-2024 06:33
Factory reset?

  #3280131 9-Sep-2024 06:47
Is this happening just in specific apps or across the spectrum when typing?

 

Have you noticed the screen being unresponsive in any other ways?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



  #3280132 9-Sep-2024 07:10
Eva888:

So this is taking me so long to type a sentence. Is anyone else having these issues. I’ve restarted umpteen times.



You need to do a hard restart not just a restart

  #3280147 9-Sep-2024 08:03
eracode:

 

Is this happening just in specific apps or across the spectrum when typing?

 

Have you noticed the screen being unresponsive in any other ways?

 



 

Good thinking, so I tried typing in Brave browser and was perfect this morning. Switched to Safari which is what I typed in last night, also great. Tried messages and that also works fine today so it’s quite random. Been happening for weeks. It not only hangs and freezes, it also gives me random ridiculous spelling suggestions which it pops in by itself and I have to go back and erase if I see them. Have sent some awful messages that went unnoticed. Of course now it’s doing nothing of the kind. 

 

Am on the latest IOS update 17.6.1 It’s an iPad Air 3 only a year old. 

 

I don’t want to factory reset which was a suggestion I found on searching. 

 

 

  #3280149 9-Sep-2024 08:10
A hard reset and a factory reset are two different things. Info here also. Unlike a factory reset, a hard reset doesn't lose all your data. You say you have re-started many times - have you done a hard reset or just turned the iPad off/on?

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3280154 9-Sep-2024 08:20
I did do a hard reset according to the instructions on Apple. What is so irritating is that it’s working just fine now. Typing perfectly. You can bet it will happen again when I need it most like last night filling out passport and other details etc in a manage my booking. 

 

Reason I asked here was thought it might have been a glitch because of a software update. Looks like it’s just mine and it’s a resident gremlin that will hide forever. Thanks everyone.

 

 



  #3280155 9-Sep-2024 08:25
Blame it on the wine? 😃




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3280157 9-Sep-2024 08:31
Eva888:

 

Good thinking, so I tried typing in Brave browser and was perfect this morning. Switched to Safari which is what I typed in last night, also great. Tried messages and that also works fine today so it’s quite random. Been happening for weeks. It not only hangs and freezes, it also gives me random ridiculous spelling suggestions which it pops in by itself and I have to go back and erase if I see them. Have sent some awful messages that went unnoticed. Of course now it’s doing nothing of the kind. 

 

 

Check that your virtual keyboard is still set to the version you want - presumably QWERTY -  and that language is still the version of English that you want. Also try turning off predictive text if it's on. Clear 'learned words' from dictionary.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3280197 9-Sep-2024 10:16
Is it plugged into a charger when you are having these problems?




Richard rich.ms

  #3280282 9-Sep-2024 12:26
richms:

 

Is it plugged into a charger when you are having these problems?

 

 

 

 

Didn’t notice yesterday when it was terrible, I may have had it plugged in but I also have it plugged in now and am typing pretty fast. Will monitor this idea. 

  #3280351 9-Sep-2024 13:51
Is it on low power mode when this occurs? I notice the performance (visually) on my device drops when that's turned on

  #3280354 9-Sep-2024 14:16
EviLClouD:

 

Is it on low power mode when this occurs? I notice the performance (visually) on my device drops when that's turned on

 

 

No, just checked. 

It's like when you go to the doctor and all your symptoms disappear. Since this morning, bar a couple times today it has been working pretty well. The problem has been on and off for ages but sheer frustration drove me to seek help.

 

Gremlin is obviously waiting for something important that needs filling in ASAP before it appears again.

