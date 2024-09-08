eracode: Is this happening just in specific apps or across the spectrum when typing? Have you noticed the screen being unresponsive in any other ways?

Good thinking, so I tried typing in Brave browser and was perfect this morning. Switched to Safari which is what I typed in last night, also great. Tried messages and that also works fine today so it’s quite random. Been happening for weeks. It not only hangs and freezes, it also gives me random ridiculous spelling suggestions which it pops in by itself and I have to go back and erase if I see them. Have sent some awful messages that went unnoticed. Of course now it’s doing nothing of the kind.

Am on the latest IOS update 17.6.1 It’s an iPad Air 3 only a year old.





I don’t want to factory reset which was a suggestion I found on searching.



