So this is taking me so long to type a sentence. Is anyone else having these issues. I’ve restarted umpteen times. It’s either stuck and not typing, or typing rubbish. Am so frustrated with it.
Eg.
1 The quick brown fox jumps o log.
2 oo jump owr the lazy dog.
3 the quick o do jump o. Lazy dog
4 the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog
5 the quick Ron fox jos over the lazy dog
6 he quick down fox jump over the ly dg
7 the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog
8 thquick brown fo jumps over the lazy og
9 the quicowox jumps over he lazy do