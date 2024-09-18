Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsApple iOS and devicesAirPods anc - any good?
Mike61

#316123 18-Sep-2024 13:51
Hi

Anyone using AirPods with active noise cancelling? If so how good is it? Wife is keen on them and would be using them on a ride-on mower. I would be using them to listen to music the wife doesn’t like.

Cheers

Mike

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3283539 18-Sep-2024 13:54
I have the Airpod Pro 2 and find them great. Not quite as good as my Bose 700's but I find for convenience the Airpods are fantastic. I often use them while doing work around the house.




alasta
  #3283555 18-Sep-2024 14:20
Have you used any other noise cancelling headphones before? The Airpods Pro 2 are very good relative to other similar products, but a lawn mower might be a bit too much of a stretch for even the best noise cancelling headphones. I use mine on the bus when commuting, and they work well in that environment. 

 

From what I've heard the new Airpods 4 with noise cancelling are not as good as the Airpods Pro due to the open design. 

JPNZ
  #3283567 18-Sep-2024 14:48
michaelmurfy:

 

I have the Airpod Pro 2 and find them great. Not quite as good as my Bose 700's but I find for convenience the Airpods are fantastic. I often use them while doing work around the house.

 

 

Ive got the same APP2's and Ive mowed the lawns with mine. They act the same as an average set of earmuffs IMO. Turn the music up until you hear less of the mower. I also have Sony XM3's but the airpods are way comfier for longer periods.

 

I also have comply foam tips which help a lot with blocking external sound and they are comfier than the standard silcone.








Mike61

  #3285566 23-Sep-2024 19:27
Thanks for the replies. Might just have to buy and try. If no good for mower they will be used for other times.

