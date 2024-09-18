Have you used any other noise cancelling headphones before? The Airpods Pro 2 are very good relative to other similar products, but a lawn mower might be a bit too much of a stretch for even the best noise cancelling headphones. I use mine on the bus when commuting, and they work well in that environment.

From what I've heard the new Airpods 4 with noise cancelling are not as good as the Airpods Pro due to the open design.