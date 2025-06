I've done iPhone pre-orders with all three telcos (2degrees, One, Spark) over the years, and in every case, you get zero communication from them until around 2–4pm the day before (so 2–4pm today), when you should receive a tracking email saying your phone is on its way.

I believe it happens this way because they're all distributed by third party logistic/warehousing companies and the telcos don't have much visibility into the actual processes, other than "we've placed the order on your behalf and it'll show up when it shows up".