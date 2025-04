DeepBlueSky: If I was you use the ARC connection if your TV has one and your speaker/ soundbar has this as an option.



Plan B for me would be using an audio out from the TV not sure on your speaker what inputs it has you may be able to use a toslink optical cable or even a 3.5mm headphone jack from the tv to the speaker.



If you’re limited to only Bluetooth and if this wasn’t an issue in the past look to reset the speaker and check if this doesn’t work then reset the Apple TV.

I would do one of those options, but the TV is hanging on a bracket form the ceiling with the power cable concealed and the Apple TV mounted on the back, but the speaker is on the floor. I very much wish to avoid running another cable as it will be a big job.

Thinking about changing to an AirPlay speaker instead - in the hope that a wifi connection will stay up longer than a Bluetooth one.