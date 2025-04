I would be thinking of the warranty issues.

Back when the Stainless Steel option wasn't sold in NZ, I bought a Series 4 from Australia. It ended up having a faulty battery out of the box (would go to 0 in a couple hours) and had to be returned, but Apple would only accept a warranty return within Australia or at least, they would only send a replacement to an Australian address. Thankfully, I used a friend to get the watch from Aus originally and they were happy to also help with the return process but it would have been even more of a nightmare if I didn't have someone over there to help. It might be different in your case since the Ultra is sold in NZ, though.