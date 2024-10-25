Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesApple Intelligence and Gmail account
ascroft

387 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317553 25-Oct-2024 12:07
Send private message

Happy Friday all.

 

Had a scout around online but haven't found an answer to this.

 

I have my gmail account set up in the Apple email app along with the iCloud email address (as well as using the separate Gmail app)

 

Will the AI features work on the Gmail address emails in the updated Apple email app? Like those such as: 

 

     

  • Priority messages in Mail: AI will put the most important email front and center.
  • Smart Reply in Mail and Messages: Use suggested replies that are better than ever.
  • Summaries in Mail and Messages: Get thread summaries that are more informative than a simple excerpt.

Does anyone know?

 

M.




common sense is not very common

Create new topic
Benjip
935 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3301453 25-Oct-2024 13:11
Send private message

The second two definitely work for me in iOS 18.2 Dev Beta, using my Google Workspace accounts (so I assume free/personal Gmail too). I just had to re-enable "predictive text" in the keyboard settings to get it to work, as I usually have that disabled.

 

All of the Apple Intelligence stuff seems a lot better in 18.2, especially now that we can activate it through English (NZ) rather than having to switch to English (US) and therefore ruining compatibility with HomePods and other devices that are English (NZ).

 

I've already turned off the Categorisation feature in Mail (which I think is the parent feature of the "Priority messages" you mentioned), as I haaaaaate having things categorised (almost as much as I hate thread/conversation view in emails), so I can't help you with that one sorry!

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
gehenna
8428 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3301466 25-Oct-2024 14:42
Send private message

Don't know the answer specifically, but being a long term Apple observer I think they'd support it working with any account within their own Mail app, but not other Mail apps, that usually comes later when they open an API to third-party developers.  Having said that, the way these company's are treating AI makes it difficult to predict anything really.  

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright