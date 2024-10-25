Happy Friday all.

Had a scout around online but haven't found an answer to this.

I have my gmail account set up in the Apple email app along with the iCloud email address (as well as using the separate Gmail app)

Will the AI features work on the Gmail address emails in the updated Apple email app? Like those such as:

Priority messages in Mail : AI will put the most important email front and center.

: AI will put the most important email front and center. Smart Reply in Mail and Messages : Use suggested replies that are better than ever.

: Use suggested replies that are better than ever. Summaries in Mail and Messages: Get thread summaries that are more informative than a simple excerpt.

Does anyone know?

M.