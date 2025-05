The 15x Pro and 16x Pro are both circa $2250 for the 256GB model.



But its not just apple, I see it with some androids.



So is it just our really small market?



I really love the colour grading on apples, but the 25x zoom is a deal breaker for me, at this end of the price spectrum. If price had dropped like the Pixels or the S24 Ultra Id consider an apple, I think if I was into video over stills it would be a definite.