Just updated to ios 18.1 and it appears to have broken my group imessaging?

In the text box for the group chat i only see ‘text message - sms’.

Previously it was showing ‘imessage’

imessage to individuals work fine.

When people message in the group chat it comes through as individual messages.



Have tried restarting and turning imessage on/off but no luck.



Anyone else experience this? Is this an issue on my end or with the other group members? Any ideas on how to fix this?

Thanks