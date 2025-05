Funnily enough I was the one who emailed the tip through to MacRumors (which they then posted as per your link) — I was surprised that I hadn't heard about it elsewhere. I only found it (on Apple's NZ News section) by Googling to find out when it might finally be available.

I've tested it out already with the "Payment for Stripe" app which we use for selling tickets at the door at some of our events, and it works a charm. We'll no longer need to use the BBPOS WisePad 3's which is one less hassle/thing to remember.

I'd be keen to see how ANZ has integrated it, not that I bank with them.