Trying to setup a new iPAD fron an old one - walked away and now the new one won't connect to the old
#318015 7-Dec-2024 08:34
My daughter was helping to setup a new iPad from an existing one. She did something and it got to a screen where the data was being transferred. It was taking longer than planned and she had to get a plane.

 

Anyway we left it and when we came back the new one had some sort of startup screen displaying. Swiped up, entered the device PIN and then it popped up a screen saying Reconnecting but nothing happens. The old iPad is next to it but I don't know what setting has to be enabled on it (I am an Android person),  If I choose cancel it says the new iPAD will be reset and I don't want to do that Any clues on what I should be doing next?




  #3317749 7-Dec-2024 11:01
Is the old iPad backed up to iCloud? I always find it easier to restore or setup a new iOS device from an iCloud backup.

 
 
 
 

  #3317824 7-Dec-2024 17:01
OK sorted it out. Pressed cancel and the iPad went through the setup again, asking me to scan some image on the old iPad to setup the pairing and after about 20 minutes or so the new iPad was fully moved over. There some security prompts, relogging onto Apple Store etc. but now the new machine is fully functional.




