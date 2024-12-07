My daughter was helping to setup a new iPad from an existing one. She did something and it got to a screen where the data was being transferred. It was taking longer than planned and she had to get a plane.

Anyway we left it and when we came back the new one had some sort of startup screen displaying. Swiped up, entered the device PIN and then it popped up a screen saying Reconnecting but nothing happens. The old iPad is next to it but I don't know what setting has to be enabled on it (I am an Android person), If I choose cancel it says the new iPAD will be reset and I don't want to do that Any clues on what I should be doing next?