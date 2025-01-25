Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesTrying to activate cellular service for child's Apple Watch SE (Cellular + GPS) through Family Setup
mskristinchambers

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#318514 25-Jan-2025 13:34
Send private message

Hello,

 

In order to get an eSIM wearable plan for my son's new Apple Watch SE (Cellular + GPS), I switched my mobile service from 2degrees to Spark, since they appear to be one of the only mobile companies in NZ currently offering this service. 

 

The watch is set up through Apple's Family Set Up.  It is working great in all other respects (on wifi), but the Spark cellular plan is not activating.   

 

The Spark people at the store -- over the course of several sessions and many hours -- are flumoxed.  They've tried unpairing and reactivating the plan a few times.  

 

On my iphone, when I go into watch and then mobile, it has a message: "The Spark NZ account on this iphone cannot be used to add a mobile data plan to "[my son's] Apple Watch." For more information about Apple Watch data plans, visit https://www.apple.com/au/watch/cellular."  The link takes me to a site that recommends a BetterRoaming Australia plan (so a dead end since we're in NZ).

 

The Spark people say they have never seen this message before and that everything should be right -- I have an iphone 11 updated to latest ios, and the apple watch is brand new.  They also say that the Spark account they've set me up with should enable the eSIM.

 

It feels like we've hit a brickwall.  Any advice on how to overcome this would be incredibly appreciated! Thank you!  

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
RunningMan
8860 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335645 25-Jan-2025 13:45
Send private message

If you go to the NZ version of that page https://www.apple.com/nz/watch/cellular/ the entire kids section is missing, suggesting that it isn't available in NZ.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
RunningMan
8860 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335646 25-Jan-2025 13:50
Send private message

Further from here https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/watch/apd54d0a51fb/watchos

 

Note: Apple Watch For Your Kids is not available in all countries or regions.

 

No NZ carrier is on the lists of supported carriers for this service.

 

EDIT:

 

mskristinchambers:  [snip]They also say that the Spark account they've set me up with should enable the eSIM.

 

They would be able to set up your watch as it will share the same number as your phone, but won't have the ability to add a watch using a different number.

boosacnoodle
943 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3335669 25-Jan-2025 16:01
Send private message

Family setup for cellular is different to the normal cellular for Apple Watch. I’m not sure there are any plans available in NZ for this from the main three. You may be able to get one from a third party. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright