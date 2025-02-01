Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iCloud file keeps deleting.
rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318591 1-Feb-2025 20:51
rugrat

I’ve uploaded a file to iCloud three times, yesterday the third time. Access it through files Applic on iPhone.

 

The file is a legal document, only a 118KB PDF so doesn’t take up much space.

 

The first two times it stayed there for about 4 days, then after 4 days it vanished for no reason, I did not delete it.

 

I had it in a sent gmail about a year ago, but rather searching Gmail thought it would be more convenient on iCloud. 

 

I’ve also this time put it on drop box, goggle drive and a hard copy saved to notes. 

 

If it disappears off iCloud for a third time, I will no longer have faith in storing stuff there, though all my passwords are on it through iPhone passwords and that hasn’t missed a beat.

 

I also backed up iPhone yesterday, then checked and file still there, so it’s not space when phone backs up.

 

Edit 3.5GB of 5GB used.

Goosey
2768 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3338205 2-Feb-2025 12:43
Goosey

What’s there when you log into iCloud from a browser?

 

When saving to iCloud folder, are you specifically saving to the iCloud Drive folder or just straight to the files app?

 
 
 
 

rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3338214 2-Feb-2025 13:15
rugrat

Haven’t tried from browser.

 

To save, I open attachment in Gmail, then click the square box with up arrow in top right, then tap the save to files option.

 

Then if I use the files applic I can see it there, so it has gone in there ok. Then about four days later it no longer shows.

 

This time I have uploaded it twice, given second one different name and put it in its own folder. I also uploaded a photo to see if it stays there and put it in same folder.

 

if they disappear I can try browser to see if any difference. Still there at moment. 

 

it’s in iCloud as can see files on iPad as well as iPhone so file is not saved just locally, and at bottom of screen in files it has 6 items Synced with iCloud.

gehenna
8430 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338216 2-Feb-2025 13:28
gehenna

Follow the process to save the file, but save it to a local folder on the device.  Once saved, go to the Finder folder and copy the file into the iCloud folder you want via Finder.  Let it sync, then check it stays there.  Remove the local file so you don't get confused which is which, and it should stay from that point.

 

Edit - think I posted this while you were making your edit about it being visible on the iPad and iPhone.  



rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3338218 2-Feb-2025 13:44
rugrat

Thank you. I’ve worked out how to save to iPhone locally. So if they disappear again can try that. In files can select on iPhone or iCloud so can access local file that way.

 

Think finder is for iMac which I don’t have.

gehenna
8430 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338219 2-Feb-2025 13:45
gehenna

Finder is the default MacOS file manager, like Explorer on Windows.  Everyone has it on MacOS.  Unless you're syncing using the Windows sync tool, I suppose.

Goosey
2768 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3338223 2-Feb-2025 14:31
Goosey

gehenna:

 

Finder is the default MacOS file manager, like Explorer on Windows.  Everyone has it on MacOS.  Unless you're syncing using the Windows sync tool, I suppose.

 

 

 

 

on iPhone/ipad, they just call it “files”.

 

 

Brumfondl
1185 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3338224 2-Feb-2025 14:38
Brumfondl

Have you checked in Recently Deleted to see if the file is sitting in the trash for some reason? If it goes missing again and is not in the trash then you may want to give AppleCare a bell and see if they can work out what is going on. If you have multiple devices then it might be being deleted on one of the others, or possibly be some wierd interaction with Gmail.







rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3338226 2-Feb-2025 14:51
rugrat

Yes, checked recently deleted. Nothing there.

 

Seeing if files hold this time, currently day 3 since uploaded.

gehenna
8430 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338439 3-Feb-2025 09:18
gehenna

Goosey:

 

on iPhone/ipad, they just call it “files”.

 

 

I'm referring to the computer not showing the file, which I assumed to be a Mac, hence Finder. 

wellygary
8182 posts

Uber Geek


  #3338440 3-Feb-2025 09:23
wellygary

rugrat:

 

Haven’t tried from browser.

 

To save, I open attachment in Gmail, then click the square box with up arrow in top right, then tap the save to files option.

 

Then if I use the files applic I can see it there, so it has gone in there ok. Then about four days later it no longer shows.

 

 

Check that the "view" in files is not "recent".. sometimes file defaults to the "recent" files, and things can fall from view, 

 

Search for the file name at the top and see  if its in a different folder

rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3338502 3-Feb-2025 10:29
rugrat

gehenna:

 

Goosey:

 

on iPhone/ipad, they just call it “files”.

 

 

I'm referring to the computer not showing the file, which I assumed to be a Mac, hence Finder. 

 

 

Haven’t accessed from computer, access on iPad and iPhone using Files application. Rarely use a computer these days as can do most things from those devices.

rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3338510 3-Feb-2025 10:58
rugrat

wellygary:

 

 

 

Check that the "view" in files is not "recent".. sometimes file defaults to the "recent" files, and things can fall from view, 

 

Search for the file name at the top and see  if its in a different folder

 

 

Yes, I searched for file name when it had disappeared  and wasn’t found. In recent view found tap on browse and then get other options like iCloud, iPhone. Did that as well and file wasn’t there as well.

 

In recent view I have a file as old as 15/01/2022 though it is stored on iPhone local, wouldn’t call that recent. Though nothing is in iCloud other then the files I put in there in last few days, so looks like all files have been deleted that were put in there over the years. I may have deleted older ones to make space, but it would’ve only been larger ones, as I’m sure I use to have PDF manuals for different devices which are all gone.

 

I have a lot of notes in the notes application stored on iCloud and that hasn’t lost anything. Also local files look fine. I have the 128GB iPhone so space not a problem, when storing items in future will just store local, as well as iCloud. 

 

i have had the low space warning in iCloud in past, so maybe it prioritised backups over existing files data, but for this last file that wouldn’t have been the case. I have been thinking about $1.50 a month think it is to increase to 50GB, but will only do that if files don’t self destruct. The ability to create deletable email addresses would be handy when giving different companies my email address.

