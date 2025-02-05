Geektastic

Siri is utterly, utterly appallingly useless.

For driving she's God Damn dangerous, you cannot just say 'Text <name> [Message]'



Now you're permanently met with 'what app do you want to use', forcing you to look at the screen and respond within 1 second, or awkwardly ask again and try again.

If you don't want an option, you're forced to remove all Siri integration for every messaging app except the one you want. And no - You cannot set a default.

Or my personal favourite, what I feel should be a really basic answer for a personal assistant to provide right?

"Hey Siri what is the temperature of medium rare steak"..





Ok.. my thermometer is Celsius. So.. "Hey Siri what is the temperature of medium rare steak in celsius"..

"Here's what I found on the web.."

..And none of the results actually give you the temp!

And even Apple intelligence just gives you Google search results!

And even if you ask for the temperature of cooked chicken you get some generic bull response:

But if you ask for tyre pressure - no worries!

Like seriously, when you need to know something in a hurry or without looking or interacting at your phone, Siri is appallingly useless.