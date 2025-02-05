Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Geektastic

17927 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318638 5-Feb-2025 21:03


Yesterday I asked Siri to update me on my Apple Store order. 

 

Instead, Siri gave me….

 

 

 

 Directions to the nearest Sony Store. 🤦

 

 

 

 Anyone else had any fun/useless replies?!





RunningMan
8875 posts

Uber Geek


  #3339787 5-Feb-2025 21:44


Hey Siri, five minute timer.

 

For how long?

 

Five minutes.

 

For how long?

 

Five minutes.

 

For how long?

 
 
 
 

alasta
6669 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3339918 6-Feb-2025 16:24


My friend has a courtesy car while her own car is getting fixed. She said in an instant message "I am driving around in this huge vehicle".

 

Apple Intelligence summarised it with something like "needs help finding a huge vehicle". 

sir1963
3203 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3339999 6-Feb-2025 19:47


That reminds me, I must completely trash spotlight and get it to reindex everything AGAIN

 

Hey Apple how about just being "Not Broken" before you try and get all them noddy features no one asked for jammed in.



Goosey
2771 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3340056 7-Feb-2025 08:03


Don’t you need to goto the settings and say a few sentences to have it get familiar with your spoken tone, grammar, accent' annunciation’s, pronunciations and speech impediments otherwise it’s just looking for actual defined pronunciations 

Benjip
939 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3340081 7-Feb-2025 09:47


Yep, Siri seems to be getting dumber by the year. It's still great, in my daily experience, for setting timers and reminders (especially via CarPlay when driving), as long as you don't need the reminder title to be 100% accurate. Other than that, it's a total embarrassment.

 

I won't even comment on Apple "Intelligence" as I don't use it (again because I found it useless).

tehgerbil
1095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3340105 7-Feb-2025 11:37


Siri is utterly, utterly appallingly useless.

 

For driving she's God Damn dangerous, you cannot just say 'Text <name> [Message]'

Now you're permanently met with 'what app do you want to use', forcing you to look at the screen and respond within 1 second, or awkwardly ask again and try again.

 

If you don't want an option, you're forced to remove all Siri integration for every messaging app except the one you want. And no - You cannot set a default.

 

 

 

----------

 

 

 

Or my personal favourite, what I feel should be a really basic answer for a personal assistant to provide right?
"Hey Siri what is the temperature of medium rare steak"..

 

Ok.. my thermometer is Celsius. So.. "Hey Siri what is the temperature of medium rare steak in celsius"..

 

"Here's what I found on the web.."

 

..And none of the results actually give you the temp!

 

 

And even Apple intelligence just gives you Google search results!

 

 

 

 

--------------

 

 

 

And even if you ask for the temperature of cooked chicken you get some generic bull response:

 

 

 

 

--------------

 

 

 

But if you ask for tyre pressure - no worries!

 

 

 

 

-----------

 

 

 

Like seriously, when you need to know something in a hurry or without looking or interacting at your phone, Siri is appallingly useless.

 

 

FineWine
2969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340117 7-Feb-2025 13:02


Yep. You should try asking Siri questions via CarPlay.

 

Question: Hey Siri - "What is the best temperature, in Celsius, to cook scones at"

 

Siri: "Sorry I can't show the result while you are in the car"

 

I have had this with various other questions; such as "what are the best visitor attractions at....."

 

I find it tends to do this if, a) it does not know the answer or b) the answer is likely to be graphical in nature (photos, graphs etc)

 

Once whilst travelling to Auckland I asked about traffic delays and I got "Sorry I can't show the result while you are in the car"

 

Then on the flip side, when asked "How many Oscars has Anthony Hopkins won" I got a verbal vomit quote from his Wikipedia page.

 

Yep Siri and I suppose Alexa has a lot of training and learning still to do, still.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.



DMWellington
29 posts

Geek


  #3340122 7-Feb-2025 13:26


I've noticed that Siri is much better at understanding my home control requests of late, especially with my blinds which used to fail often with "which app would you like me to open" but now seems to work properly every time. 

Behodar
10351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340184 7-Feb-2025 15:09


FineWine:

 

Yep. You should try asking Siri questions via CarPlay.

 

 

"Play [name of song] by [name of band]."

 

"OK, here's [correct name of song] by [correct name of band]. Unable to connect to Apple Music."

 

It does this despite the song already being on the phone (I actually found a page saying to try changing a setting, which I've now done, but haven't retested).

FineWine
2969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340188 7-Feb-2025 15:16


Behodar:

 

FineWine:

 

Yep. You should try asking Siri questions via CarPlay.

 

 

"Play [name of song] by [name of band]."

 

"OK, here's [correct name of song] by [correct name of band]. Unable to connect to Apple Music."

 

It does this despite the song already being on the phone (I actually found a page saying to try changing a setting, which I've now done, but haven't retested).

 

Can you explain this Setting, or point us all in the correct direction please as this also frustrates the hell out me.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Behodar
10351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340190 7-Feb-2025 15:19


It was actually a while ago that I found the reference to it, but I haven't been for a long drive yet. From memory it was around making sure that the Music app has mobile data enabled.

mattwnz
20019 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340200 7-Feb-2025 16:29


tehgerbil:

 

Siri is utterly, utterly appallingly useless.

 

For driving she's God Damn dangerous, you cannot just say 'Text <name> [Message]'

Now you're permanently met with 'what app do you want to use', forcing you to look at the screen and respond within 1 second, or awkwardly ask again and try again.

 

If you don't want an option, you're forced to remove all Siri integration for every messaging app except the one you want. And no - You cannot set a default.

 

 

 

----------

 

 

 

Or my personal favourite, what I feel should be a really basic answer for a personal assistant to provide right?
"Hey Siri what is the temperature of medium rare steak"..

 

Ok.. my thermometer is Celsius. So.. "Hey Siri what is the temperature of medium rare steak in celsius"..

 

"Here's what I found on the web.."

 

..And none of the results actually give you the temp!

 

 

And even Apple intelligence just gives you Google search results!

 

 

 

 

--------------

 

 

 

And even if you ask for the temperature of cooked chicken you get some generic bull response:

 

 

 

 

--------------

 

 

 

But if you ask for tyre pressure - no worries!

 

 

 

 

-----------

 

 

 

Like seriously, when you need to know something in a hurry or without looking or interacting at your phone, Siri is appallingly useless.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 when I add Siri that it asked me if I wanted ChatGPT to answer it. I said yes and Siri then gave me the answer in Celsius. But imo she shouldn’t ask me if I want to use ChatGPT , it should be seamless 

FineWine
2969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340204 7-Feb-2025 16:50


FineWine:

 

Behodar:

 

FineWine:

 

Yep. You should try asking Siri questions via CarPlay.

 

 

"Play [name of song] by [name of band]."

 

"OK, here's [correct name of song] by [correct name of band]. Unable to connect to Apple Music."

 

It does this despite the song already being on the phone (I actually found a page saying to try changing a setting, which I've now done, but haven't retested).

 

Can you explain this Setting, or point us all in the correct direction please, as this also frustrates the hell out me.

 

OK I think I have found it. It took a couple of hours and using the correct wording etc and this is for iOS 18.3.

 

Settings > Apple ID profile > iCloud > Saved to iCloud See All > Scroll down to Music > Toggle Off.

 

Tested in Apple Car Play using Siri, and this time it only searched my local iPhone Play Lists and not Apple Music Subscription service.

 

The song I chose was: "Both Sides Now", for which I have 3 versions; Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell & Tina Arena. Siri did not ask me for which version, but just started playing Tina Arena, which alphabetically is first. So I learnt if I have multiple versions, I have also to add the artist name to the song request.

 

But Joni Mitchell's version is the best IMO.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Behodar
10351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340221 7-Feb-2025 17:25


That doesn't look like what I did, so I'll need to retry at some point, and then possibly use your solution if it doesn't work.

rugrat
3088 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3340226 7-Feb-2025 17:33


I had a few times where I’ve gone ‘set timer for 10 minutes"

 

and instead of doing it, it gave me what the time would be in 10 hours, I.e if 1pm, it came back with 11pm. No timer was counting down, just said a 10 hour later time.

