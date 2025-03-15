I've had a frustrating time trying to create a wallet using EasyCrypto on my iphone 12 mini. In fact, I have created a membership using their web app, but it's using their iphone app that things go wrong.



When using the app you need a six digit pin. After using that the 2FA asks for your mobile and sends a six digit number. Every single time I enter that code into the given six boxes it fails. I've tried with my home wifi on and off.

I tried the whole process with a friends iphone and it worked perfectly.

My iOS is up to date.I've reset the phone to default settings.

I've deleted the EC app and resinstalled.

I've contacted EC. They can't help me.

I'm stuck. Can anyone suggest why my phone is doing this please?

Thanks