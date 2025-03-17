Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

#319048 17-Mar-2025 15:03
I've turned off the "Live" setting for photo taking, but its still generating MOV files. 

 

How do I prevent this ?

 

TIA

 

 




TwoSeven
  #3354619 17-Mar-2025 15:28
Just a guess,

 

I think in settings.camera.preserve settings turn on preserve Live Photo settings. Then in the camera app, turn off live. 

 

When live is on, it will take a high res photo and produce a mov file.  I think with live off, just the photo gets created.




