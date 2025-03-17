I've turned off the "Live" setting for photo taking, but its still generating MOV files.
How do I prevent this ?
TIA
XPD / Gavin
Just a guess,
I think in settings.camera.preserve settings turn on preserve Live Photo settings. Then in the camera app, turn off live.
When live is on, it will take a high res photo and produce a mov file. I think with live off, just the photo gets created.
