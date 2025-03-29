Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesQuestions regarding airpods that hear
gnfb

2561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#319168 29-Mar-2025 13:58
Which models of the apple airpods can be adjusted to hearing aids?

 

Has anyone got a airpods hearing aids setup here in NZ?




Senecio
2635 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358583 29-Mar-2025 14:00
Only the AirPods Pro 2 (latest generation). It is available in New Zealand but I haven't used it yet.

 
 
 
 

gnfb

2561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3358597 29-Mar-2025 16:03
Only the AirPods Pro 2 (latest generation). It is available in New Zealand but I haven't used it yet.

 

 

cheers will give them a go




vexxxboy
4218 posts

Uber Geek


  #3358612 29-Mar-2025 17:51
the latest Samsung Galaxy buds have this feature , never tried it though.

 

https://www.samsung.com/my/members/whats-new/galaxy-buds-pro-effective-for-people-with-hearing-loss-study-reveals/?srsltid=AfmBOoo2Zkn0L_jT_G2NO3ExtYgXTqxAH9xBP_ridsQD8vzFot6nnIxh




mattwnz
19977 posts

Uber Geek


  #3358613 29-Mar-2025 17:54
Are they considered a clinical grade hearing aid like apparently  the airpods pro 2 ?  https://www.apple.com/nz/airpods-pro/hearing-health/

Eva888
2285 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3358614 29-Mar-2025 17:59
I use them and they are amazing. Used to have the TV up high and now can turn it low with the AirPods. Make sure they are originals as there are many fakes selling. Must be the AirPod Pros, not just AirPods. You do need an Apple iphone or iPad to set them up with and must have IOS 18 or later installed. Very easy to use. The hearing test worked out similar to the audiologists one. I have two pairs as battery life is about 4 hours but they are very fast charging.

