Which models of the apple airpods can be adjusted to hearing aids?
Has anyone got a airpods hearing aids setup here in NZ?
Only the AirPods Pro 2 (latest generation). It is available in New Zealand but I haven't used it yet.
Senecio:
cheers will give them a go
the latest Samsung Galaxy buds have this feature , never tried it though.
https://www.samsung.com/my/members/whats-new/galaxy-buds-pro-effective-for-people-with-hearing-loss-study-reveals/?srsltid=AfmBOoo2Zkn0L_jT_G2NO3ExtYgXTqxAH9xBP_ridsQD8vzFot6nnIxh
vexxxboy:
Are they considered a clinical grade hearing aid like apparently the airpods pro 2 ? https://www.apple.com/nz/airpods-pro/hearing-health/
gnfb:
Senecio:
Only the AirPods Pro 2 (latest generation). It is available in New Zealand but I haven't used it yet.
I use them and they are amazing. Used to have the TV up high and now can turn it low with the AirPods. Make sure they are originals as there are many fakes selling. Must be the AirPod Pros, not just AirPods. You do need an Apple iphone or iPad to set them up with and must have IOS 18 or later installed. Very easy to use. The hearing test worked out similar to the audiologists one. I have two pairs as battery life is about 4 hours but they are very fast charging.