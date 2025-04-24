I bought my daughter a 9th Gen 256 GB iPad for around $850 NZD in late September 2022, and she used it for about 31 months until April 5, 2025 when it simply refused to power on or charge. When I first called Apple Support the agent walked me through the usual troubleshooting steps:



• Plug it in and try charging

• Swap between different Apple-branded cables and chargers

• Force restart by holding Home and Power until the screen flashes

• Connect it to iTunes on a PC (I don’t have a Mac) to see if it would be detected

None of those worked, and the agent quoted me NZD 512 for the repair plus any assessment fee the authorised repairer might charge.

While looking online for possible fixes I came across this thread:



https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=312284&showanswer=yes

I rang Apple again, quoted the Consumer Guarantees Act, and was transferred to a senior agent. He said he would escalate my case to Apple’s legal team but needed two things before he could do that:



• Clear photos of every side and corner of the iPad showing no physical damage

• A copy of the PB Tech invoice proving the NZD 850 purchase in September 2022

It was easy to get the invoice from PB Tech, but the tricky part was remembering exactly when we bought it so I could quote the date and amount. Luckily I recalled it was a birthday gift for my daughter, so I searched my bank statements for September 2022 to find the exact transaction. PB Tech located my invoice straight away and emailed it to me. I sent both the photos and the invoice immediately. A couple of days later I got the good news:



Apple would cover the repair under consumer law (they can only warn me about liability if they decide the fault is fraudulent).

Apple’s first plan was to send a FedEx box to pick up my device, repair it, and return it. When the box arrived with no cushioning or protective bag I called them and they decided to send another one. That second box arrived the same way, so finally they told me to take the iPad to an authorised repairer myself.

The authorised repairer told us they would inspect the device and contact us with updates. A few days later we received a text saying the iPad was ready for pick up. The device was not in a box so I called Apple to let them know. They confirmed it was a remanufactured device and that they had not yet received my original iPad. I assume the repairer keeps a stock of refurbished/remanufactured units and swapped mine once they determined the old one was irreparable.

On April 24, 2025—just three weeks after I first reported the fault—I walked out with an iPad in fresh condition.

I created this account to thank everyone who shared their experiences on belows link (sorry, I don't know how to add more on that thread that's why I had to create a new one) and to remind you to stand up for your rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=312284&showanswer=yes