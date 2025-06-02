Hey folks. I've had my phone for just over 4 years now, it's going good. Except the battery is starting to decay quite a bit, it's currently on 76% Maximum Capacity with the message showing of "Your battery's health is significantly degraded".

Just looking for suggestions on where to take it to get a new battery, somewhere around the CBD would be ideal.

Or, is it just better to get a new phone instead?

And a couple questions in general about the process..

Would I need to book an appointment or just turn up?

How long would it take, Google is telling me around an hour?

Anything I'd need to do beforehand?

Thanks!