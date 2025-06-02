Just bought iPad a16 on Thursday and seem to be having wifi issues when I first set it up speed test was fine getting 550-650Mbps download (spark fibre max)

then the last night I decided to check speed test again and it wouldn’t go above 20Mbps on the fast speed test app latency unloaded 5ms loaded 400ms when wifi speeds are ok latency unloaded is 4-5ms loaded 10-30ms don’t know what that means I reset network settings on iPad and it will go full speed for a couple hours and then it will happen again only way for it to go our normal wifi speed is to disconnect and reconnect and that only lasts so long does anyone know what’s going on, all other devices on wifi have no problems