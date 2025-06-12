Father-in-law's aTV box has packed a sad.

Front LED flashes slowly; has the "bring iOS device close to set up" animation, can pair with a phone using the code displayed on the screen, but halfway through boot up it bounces back to the "bring iOS device close" screen again.

I have tried the hold top 2 keys on the remote to reboot, light flashes fast and device reboots, goes back to the "bring iOS device close" screen again.

Have tried wired and wireless, and two different phones for the pairing - anyone any other ideas?

It's got a USB-C port but doesn't do anything obvious when plugged in to my MacBook, although it does ask if I want to trust the device.

Thanks in advance

