bendud

310 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319899 12-Jun-2025 19:27
Father-in-law's aTV box has packed a sad. 

 

Front LED flashes slowly; has the "bring iOS device close to set up" animation, can pair with a phone using the code displayed on the screen, but halfway through boot up it bounces back to the "bring iOS device close" screen again.

 

I have tried the hold top 2 keys on the remote to reboot, light flashes fast and device reboots, goes back to the "bring iOS device close" screen again.

 

Have tried wired and wireless, and two different phones for the pairing - anyone any other ideas?

 

It's got a USB-C port but doesn't do anything obvious when plugged in to my MacBook, although it does ask if I want to trust the device.

 

Thanks in advance

 

From the Antarctic Riviera

RunningMan
8905 posts

Uber Geek


  #3383354 12-Jun-2025 19:36
What model number?

 

Did you accept the request to trust? It may take a little while to appear in the Finder - try connecting USB then power.

 
 
 
 

bendud

310 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383358 12-Jun-2025 19:42
A1625

 

Still not showing in Finder

 

thanks

 

From the Antarctic Riviera

bendud

310 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383360 12-Jun-2025 19:49
USB-C - device trusted

 

Tried USB-C then power, and power then USB-C

 

Not appealing as a TV in Finder on Network

 

I think, to use the technical term, it might be borked!

 

From the Antarctic Riviera



bendud

310 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383366 12-Jun-2025 19:55
Ooh now that's interesting. With the USB then power then menu/home trick if you then manage to hit menu and play at the moment the light goes out, it loads in finder and the option to restore pops up :-) 

 

Just rebooting. Will be a win with the F-i-L if it works!

 

cheers

 

From the Antarctic Riviera

RunningMan
8905 posts

Uber Geek


  #3383368 12-Jun-2025 19:59
It can be a bit fiddly to get it to show, but once it does you should be OK. It'll just download the latest TVOS and reinstall. Will take a few minutes to do.

bendud

310 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383378 12-Jun-2025 20:26
Perfect! Works a treat. 

 

Thanks :-)

 

From the Antarctic Riviera

