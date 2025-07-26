Hi.

So arrived Sunday and popped Telsim $45/70Gb sim into my (and my wife’s) iPhone Monday morning.

Activated fine and working perfectly as you’d expect for Aussie.

I can call any of my NZ people just fine (+642xxxxxx) but I cannot text them at all.

Been onto Telsim support and they have checked with Telstra, and all are pushing back saying there must be restrictions on (ALL) my NZ numbers at the NZ user or Telco end, which I simply cannot believe.

We’ve tried 00612 prefix, a variation that had 11 in their somewhere too, but nothing seems to make it happen.

I’ve gone through and removed my NZ number from my own contact and also under settings > mobile > my number and only the Aussie one is there now.





Anyone had any similar issues and solved them?