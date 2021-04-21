Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 12RU Cabinet

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284428 21-Apr-2021 11:25
Send private message

Selling on behalf of Coastguard NZ.

 

 

 

1x Dynamix cabinet (12RU I believe)

 

4x fans 

 

Keys!!!  :D

 

No castors on this one

 

No longer required

 

Pickup from Mechanics Bay, Auckland.

 

 

 

$200 ONO

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic
timbosan
1955 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695993 21-Apr-2021 12:00
Send private message

Hi, do you know the external height, and the maximum internal depth?  Thanks!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696044 21-Apr-2021 12:21
Send private message

700mm deep

 

650mm tall (external)

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Kiwiuk
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2696073 21-Apr-2021 13:20
Send private message

Hi
I’m happy to take this
Cheers



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696078 21-Apr-2021 13:27
Send private message

PM on its way :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Boeingflyer
632 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2696091 21-Apr-2021 13:57
Send private message

Very keen if the above falls through. This is exactly what I've been looking for.

nzkc
1062 posts

Uber Geek


  #2696099 21-Apr-2021 14:15
Send private message

Can I grab 3rd place if the others fall through!  Can pick up any time too.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698098 26-Apr-2021 13:02
Send private message

And gone. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699036 28-Apr-2021 07:04
Send private message

FYI, full size/height rack will be available soon, will grab details once I get to it.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 