I want to buy a bluetoon usb adapter for a windows 10 computer, will be using it to connect to earphones.
If no one has one and you're not in a rush...
ORICO Mini Wireless USB Bluetooth Dongle Adapter 5.0 Bluetooth Music Audio Receiver Transmitter for PC Speaker Mouse Laptop|USB Bluetooth Adapters/Dongles| - AliExpress
is what I brought for the same purpose, and it works fantastic. Took around 2-3 weeks to get here.
I recommend UGreen stuff including their bluetooth adapters, generally cheap but effective. Orico mentioned above is also good.
You could have this one for $10 + postage if you want. PM me if so.
I've got one here for free to a GZer ... I'm in Wellington.