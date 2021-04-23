Before I list on Trade me its on here for the weekend. I'm open to offers. Chch - Woolston/Ferrymead based prefer not to ship but if needed can ship at buyer cost in NZ Post bags.

Networking

Startech 4 port KVM with full set of VGA/USB cables + gender changers. $160

TPLINK 8 port with 4x POE Gigabit Switch $80

Fritz!Box 7490 $50

TPLINK 8 port Gigabit Switch $20

Mikrotik HeX RB750Gr3 $70

5 port Sata controller Pci-e x4 – Controller Runs at x1 speed… $20

4 Port Sata Controller Pci-e x1 $20

8 port SAS card with 2x 4 port Sata cables Pci-e x4 $50

Intel 39y6138 4 port Gigabit network card pci-e x4 $40

SiliconDust HDHomerun 2 channel Network DVB-T $50

RAM

4GB DDR3 2x2GB 1333 $25

4GB G.Skill DDR2 800 2x2GB Free

DDR2 800 2gb x3 Free

1GB DDR2 2x512mb 667 Free

Cameras

AVTech AVM543P 2mp IP/POE camera $50

Dajhua DH-IPC-HDBW4421R 3.6mm 4mp IP/POE Camera $80

Hi look IPC-T220H 2MP IP/POE Camera $50

New camera – Coax $20

CPU

Intel Pentium g4400 - No cooler $70