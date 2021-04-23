Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Assortment Tech stuff - Clearout
shrub

657 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#284468 23-Apr-2021 18:35
Send private message

Before I list on Trade me its on here for the weekend. I'm open to offers. Chch - Woolston/Ferrymead based prefer not to ship but if needed can ship at buyer cost in NZ Post bags.

 

 

 

Networking

 

Startech 4 port KVM with full set of VGA/USB cables + gender changers. $160

 

TPLINK 8 port with 4x POE Gigabit Switch $80

 

Fritz!Box 7490 $50

 

TPLINK 8 port Gigabit Switch $20

 

Mikrotik HeX RB750Gr3 $70

 

5 port Sata controller Pci-e x4 – Controller Runs at x1 speed… $20

 

4 Port Sata Controller Pci-e x1 $20

 

8 port SAS card with 2x 4 port Sata cables Pci-e x4 $50

 

Intel 39y6138 4 port Gigabit network card pci-e x4 $40

 

SiliconDust HDHomerun 2 channel Network DVB-T $50

 

 

 

RAM

 

4GB DDR3 2x2GB 1333 $25

 

4GB G.Skill DDR2 800 2x2GB Free

 

DDR2 800 2gb x3 Free

 

1GB DDR2 2x512mb 667 Free

 

 

 

Cameras

 

AVTech AVM543P 2mp IP/POE camera $50

 

Dajhua DH-IPC-HDBW4421R 3.6mm 4mp IP/POE Camera $80

 

Hi look IPC-T220H 2MP IP/POE Camera $50

 

New camera – Coax $20

 

 

 

CPU

 

Intel Pentium g4400 - No cooler $70

timbosan
1955 posts

Uber Geek


  #2697360 23-Apr-2021 19:11
Send private message

Hi, I am keen on the Dahua DH-IPC-HDBW4421R, just checking, does it run a supported English firmware that is updatable?

Thanks!

fritzman
273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2697380 23-Apr-2021 20:25
Send private message

I’ll grab this please.

TPLINK 8 port Gigabit Switch $20

Will be in touch Te courier & payment.

Thanks.




restecp
189 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2697411 23-Apr-2021 22:29
Send private message

I'll grab this please:

8 port SAS card with 2x 4 port Sata cables Pci-e x4 $50

Please PM Bank details + Cost of postage to Auckland. 

Thanks!



cokemaster
Exited
4503 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2697413 23-Apr-2021 23:37
Send private message

If its possible to ship to Auckland (I'll pay of course), I'd like to take the 

 

  • Fritz!Box 7490 $50
  • 4GB G.Skill DDR2 800 2x2GB Free
  • DDR2 800 2gb x3 Free
  • 1GB DDR2 2x512mb 667 Free




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

shrub

657 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2697535 24-Apr-2021 11:44
Send private message

shrub:

 

Before I list on Trade me its on here for the weekend. I'm open to offers. Chch - Woolston/Ferrymead based prefer not to ship but if needed can ship at buyer cost in NZ Post bags.

 

 

 

Networking

 

Startech 4 port KVM with full set of VGA/USB cables + gender changers. $160

 

TPLINK 8 port with 4x POE Gigabit Switch $80 - Sold Pending

 

Fritz!Box 7490 $50 - Sold Pending

 

TPLINK 8 port Gigabit Switch $20 - Sold Pending

 

Mikrotik HeX RB750Gr3 $70

 

5 port Sata controller Pci-e x4 – Controller Runs at x1 speed… $20

 

4 Port Sata Controller Pci-e x1 $20

 

8 port SAS card with 2x 4 port Sata cables Pci-e x4 $50 - Sold Pending

 

Intel 39y6138 4 port Gigabit network card pci-e x4 $40

 

SiliconDust HDHomerun 2 channel Network DVB-T $50

 

 

 

RAM

 

4GB DDR3 2x2GB 1333 $25

 

4GB G.Skill DDR2 800 2x2GB Free - Gone

 

DDR2 800 2gb x3 Free - Gone

 

1GB DDR2 2x512mb 667 Free - Gone

 

 

 

Cameras

 

AVTech AVM543P 2mp IP/POE camera $50

 

Dajhua DH-IPC-HDBW4421R 3.6mm 4mp IP/POE Camera $80 - Interested user

 

Hi look IPC-T220H 2MP IP/POE Camera $50

 

New camera – Coax $20

 

 

 

CPU

 

Intel Pentium g4400 - No cooler $70

 

 

For Some reason I cant edit original post?? Marked sold stuff here.

