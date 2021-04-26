In a new flat and wanting unifi wifi and router
How much for NanoHD? I have one I bought from the US but haven't mounted it yet. Still has box, mounting plates, and injector. I was considering upgrading to a U6.
Keep an eye out on Trademe. There's a few people moving from the nanoHD to the wifi6 range of APs.
You can use the expired auction search on trademe to see there hasn't really been people doing that at all. NanoHD to WIFI6 really isn't a good upgrade. NanoHD to 6E is more likely.
I've had trademe alerts for UI products for about 6 months trying to pick up cameras and I'm not sure I remember seeing any either.
Loads of USGs though!
Psilan:
Seen other sells here sell it for $200 so looking to pay around this...
Gotta really decide if i go for USG or USG pro... decent price diff!
I'd probably go the USG and then upgrade later. Or just get the UDMP over the USG PRO. UDMP can do 1gbps on the WAN with IDS/IPS enabled. There is a bit of hate on the UDMP but I've been running one for ages and the only issues were beta firmware related.
$200 is good for me. Looks like that is what one sold for here last week. If you are happy with that, I'll get a shipping estimate but it'll probably be +$8 or something. I'm in Chch if you wanted pickup.
If you didn't catch it above, it is USA purchased. So you get the "incompatible country warning". All of my APs have it.
I have a NanoHD here that I should potentially sell - flick me a PM with an offer if you're still after one.
@fearandloathing I think may still have a USG to sell (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=284423)
Yeah loving the dream machines they fit in my rack nicely..
Dont see them for sale much... might get USG then look at the UDMP if one ever pops up..
This would be even better and make me do cameras as it can handle NVR