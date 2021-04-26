Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Unifi nanoHD & USG
TTerBNZ

32 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#284490 26-Apr-2021 02:09
In a new flat and wanting unifi wifi and router

Psilan
787 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698002 26-Apr-2021 09:05
How much for NanoHD? I have one I bought from the US but haven't mounted it yet. Still has box, mounting plates, and injector. I was considering upgrading to a U6.

Mehrts
511 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698004 26-Apr-2021 09:15
Keep an eye out on Trademe. There's a few people moving from the nanoHD to the wifi6 range of APs.

Psilan
787 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698005 26-Apr-2021 09:20
You can use the expired auction search on trademe to see there hasn't really been people doing that at all. NanoHD to WIFI6 really isn't a good upgrade. NanoHD to 6E is more likely.

 

I've had trademe alerts for UI products for about 6 months trying to pick up cameras and I'm not sure I remember seeing any either.

 

Loads of USGs though!



TTerBNZ

32 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2698012 26-Apr-2021 10:06
Psilan:

 

How much for NanoHD? I have one I bought from the US but haven't mounted it yet. Still has box, mounting plates, and injector. I was considering upgrading to a U6.

 

 

Seen other sells here sell it for $200 so looking to pay around this...

 

Gotta really decide if i go for USG or USG pro... decent price diff!

Psilan
787 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698013 26-Apr-2021 10:15
I'd probably go the USG and then upgrade later. Or just get the UDMP over the USG PRO. UDMP can do 1gbps on the WAN with IDS/IPS enabled. There is a bit of hate on the UDMP but I've been running one for ages and the only issues were beta firmware related.

 

 

 

$200 is good for me. Looks like that is what one sold for here last week. If you are happy with that, I'll get a shipping estimate but it'll probably be +$8 or something. I'm in Chch if you wanted pickup.

 

If you didn't catch it above, it is USA purchased. So you get the "incompatible country warning". All of my APs have it.

Krullos
98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2698018 26-Apr-2021 10:47
I have a spare USG with box, and special rack mount adapter/shelf (if you want).

$150 for USG (add $15 if you want rack mount adapter) plus shipping, or pick up from Wellington/Hutt Valley

Krullos
98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2698019 26-Apr-2021 10:50
Psilan:

I've had trademe alerts for UI products for about 6 months trying to pick up cameras and I'm not sure I remember seeing any either.




Which Ubiquiti cameras are you after?



Psilan
787 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698020 26-Apr-2021 10:51
G4’s and up really. But I’m a bargain hunter :)
Have 3xg3b g4 door g4b and just got that little g3 mini thing.

dimsim
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698102 26-Apr-2021 13:26
I’d be keen for UVC-G3/4 too if anyone has any.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11013 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698168 26-Apr-2021 15:21
I have a NanoHD here that I should potentially sell - flick me a PM with an offer if you're still after one.

@fearandloathing I think may still have a USG to sell (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=284423)




TTerBNZ

32 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2698514 26-Apr-2021 23:55
Psilan:

 

I'd probably go the USG and then upgrade later. Or just get the UDMP over the USG PRO. UDMP can do 1gbps on the WAN with IDS/IPS enabled. There is a bit of hate on the UDMP but I've been running one for ages and the only issues were beta firmware related.

 

 

 

$200 is good for me. Looks like that is what one sold for here last week. If you are happy with that, I'll get a shipping estimate but it'll probably be +$8 or something. I'm in Chch if you wanted pickup.

 

If you didn't catch it above, it is USA purchased. So you get the "incompatible country warning". All of my APs have it.

 

 

Yeah loving the dream machines they fit in my rack nicely..

 

Dont see them for sale much... might get USG then look at the UDMP if one ever pops up..
This would be even better and make me do cameras as it can handle NVR

