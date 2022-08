Hi All,

Bit of an odd request, but I was wondering if anyone happens to have a Logitech G29 steering wheel that might be broken or has seen better days.

I'm wanting to cobble together a bit of a project, so all I actually need is the button board from the steering wheel itself. See pic for example.

Let me know if you've got something lurking in a cupboard somewhere.

I'm based in Palmy, but I'm happy to pay for postage.