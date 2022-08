Hi, I have an HP T620 Plus which is almost surplus to my needs. Where in the country are you based?

It originally came with 4GB RAM & 16GB M.2 SATA SSD, but I was using it as a hypervisor host (Proxmox) for a bunch of VMs (including pfSense), so I beefed it up a bit.

I upgraded to 16GB RAM & installed a 500GB Samsung 850 Evo mSATA SSD & a 256GB M.2 Samsung SSD (can't remember exact model). I also installed an HP 331T quad-port NIC.

It's got the stand too. A lot of the thin clients seem to be missing them.

I can put it back to the original config for $120 excl freight. I'm in Palmy.

I can also sell it as it is now if you're interested in getting more potential from it than just a firewall/router. Virtualisation works a treat on this unit while using next to no power (15w idle) & being almost silent.