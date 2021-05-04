Hi all, I have had a cleanout and am selling a few items.

$200 - Google Nest WiFi – this has the 3 yr product protection from Noel Leeming, meaning you can get it swapped out if anything ever goes wrong.

$350 - TP Link Archer AX6000 – WiFi 6 Router that works perfectly, my new house I went for an AmpliFi HD setup due to the size

$50 Cisco SPA122 - $50 – 2x RJ11 Ports – still in the box, has been used

$60 Sony BDP – S6500 – very rare 4k upscaling Blu-ray Player – has a slight dent in the lid, however it's cosmetic.

$50 Spark MF910 4G LTE Hotspot – never used in the box

PM if you are interested – I am in Christchurch