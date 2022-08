Please note I'm not taking a dig at anyone here, just my opinion on pricing in NZ.

Amiga gear in NZ has gone stupid with pricing over the last couple of years, anything with an Amiga logo on it seems to immediately attract a large asking price - if they sell is another thing. Sellers seem to base off EU/UK/US selling prices.... its a bigger market over there, so if want top $$, go sell on Ebay.

If you cant use it, then its worth nothing to you, and anything you get you'll be happy with :) Personally I probably wouldn't pay more than $40 for it, but that's because I have no real use for it and would just get it as a collectors piece and NOT resell it. Others will pay $100+ and then on-sell it for a profit - they don't actually have any interest in it at all, just see the $$$ signs.

The Amiga system I just got, would probably sell for $500+ on TradeMe - I paid $0 as an old friend knows I love them and do not have any interest in selling it.

Just my 2c :)

I hope it goes to a good home :D And whoever takes it, what Amiga stuff do you have ? :D